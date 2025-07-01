Helping Hand Who Mike Norvell Poached From Deion Sanders Gets Emotional After Delivering On Promise To FSU HC

Before entering the 2024 season, Mike Norvell had brought in 67 players from the transfer portal since 2019. While that approach largely resulted in massive benefits, as we saw in the 2023 season, it came with a cost. Still, the neglect of high school recruiting was going to backfire sooner or later. And when it did, the fallout was the most disastrous season for Florida State since 1974, as one of Norvell’s former assistants said, “shocked that their high school recruiting was just so bad.” But now, things seem to be changing.

After the 2024 debacle, as they went 2-10 in the season, Norvell quickly turned to an avenue that he largely ignored until now: high school recruiting. The results were gradual, but the program started moving towards long-term prospects instead of going for a short-term stopgap from the portal. The recruiting exploits led Norvell to a 20th-ranked class nationally with prospects like Kevin Wynn and LaJesse Harrold, roping in a total of 23 commits. Moreover, in the 2026 class, the head coach has shown even more improvement.

The 2026 class currently ranks 13th nationally, with 20 commits already in Mike Norvell’s class and many still in the pipeline. So, in came Devin Carter, being the 19th-ranked WR; Xavier Tiller came in being an 11th-ranked tight end, and Efrem White proclaimed his loyalty to Norvell, being the 10th-ranked athlete. Translation? Mike Norvell always knew high school recruiting; it was just a matter of initiative, and FSU’s director of recruiting seems impressed and said he had “a huge amount of respect” for Mike Norvell.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“@Coach_NorvellI isn’t the coach that’s going to tell your kid how great they are, but he’s going to ask them what their goals are and hold their feet to the fire to achieve them. He genuinely cares about his players and will be seen and heard around the facility every day of the week with an open-door policy for his players. If you’re looking for a coach to stroke your ego, FSU isn’t the place for you, but if you’re looking for a coach who loves you like a son and that’s going to push you to greatness, FSU is the place for you,” wrote Devin Rispress, FSU’s director of recruiting, who spent the last year with Colorado being their director of player personnel and high school relations. As for convincing players? The head coach perfectly knows that.

AD

Remember Jermaine Johnson? The guy came from Georgia with a handful of stats but led the charts in the 2021 season with 70 tackles and a whopping 12 sacks, getting selected in the first round by the New York Jets. Norvell was the architect behind his development, and that stands out to recruits.

“What captivated me was that he (Norvell) said, ‘I just need you to come here and be Jermaine Johnson.’ I wanted to be myself and I wanted to be free,” said Johnson. Every recruit wants the freedom to play, and Norvell gives that. Maybe last season might have been a setback for the head coach, but by the looks of the recruiting he has been doing? The guy is all in for redemption this year. Moreover, the recruiting exploits aren’t ending for the head coach, as he is closing in on not one but 4 major commits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recruiting exploits continue for Mike Norvell

According to ON3 Steve Wiltfong, FSU head coach is currently the favorite to land the coveted 6’6″ and 285 lbs defensive lineman Earnest Rankins. A native of Decatur, Georgia, Earnest made his recent visit to FSU on June 6th and called it “very eye-opening.” The four-star DL will announce his final commitment on 3rd July, and Wiltfong predicts FSU to land him, which would be a coup, since Georgia is heavily after him.

“I got to see how the team, players, and coaches work together. I can say Florida State is very high energy, and I like it. We sat in film study for like an hour. He showed me like on my tape where I can be improved. He showed me what I can work on this year,” said Rankins. Not just the staff or the players, but what stood for him was Mike Norvell’s ‘high energy’ demeanor. “The high energy from Coach Norvell. At six o’clock in the morning, he is up with the energy. It is like if he is up with energy, you’ve got to be up with energy. I liked it.” But Rankins isn’t the only commit; FSU is closing in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from Rankins, the program is also closing in on the commitment of No. 5 cornerback Chauncey Kennon, with On3 giving them an 89.8% probability. Apart from him, Norvell is heavily leaning towards Heze Kent’s commitment, who is a 6’6 and 320 lbs OT from Georgia. Lastly, Mike Norvell also has a chance to land Rodney Colton Jr. with Florida State trending top per On3, followed by Ole Miss and Penn State at close second and third. The verdict? Mike Norvell is out to disrupt those top ‘power’ recruiting classes and programs, you should beware!!