Helpless Deion Sanders Left Praying For Shilo Sanders as Football Career in Hot Waters

Shilo Sanders’ path from Boulder to the pros has hit a jarring detour. The 25-year-old safety, who led Colorado with 67 tackles last fall, was ejected from Tampa Bay’s preseason finale for punching Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson, a moment that soured what had been a promising camp. Forty-eight hours later, the Buccaneers waived him as teams trimmed rosters to 53, leaving a onetime Big-12 star without a helmet and raising uncomfortable questions about whether swagger can outlast a first major NFL misstep.

The release feels weightier because of the surname stitched across the back of Shilo’s jersey. In Colorado, playing for his father, he was the emotional spark in a defense that took on Deion Sanders’ full-throttle personality. In Tampa, he was a third-stringer trying to cover kicks, until one ill-timed punch turned a long-shot bid into a resume stain. Head coach Todd Bowles didn’t mince words afterward: “You can’t throw punches in this league… You need to learn from that.” For the first time in a well-publicized football life, the middle Sanders son has been told, flat out, that he is not good enough here, a shock Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe called “a harsh first reality check” on his podcast.

Yet Deion’s confidence in his son remains as loud as a Folsom Field PA. “I prepare my kids for anything and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports. This a part of fathering, this a part of parenting,” he said, insisting Shilo is “mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be.” he said. Those words carry a father’s defiance. Football can bruise pride, but it won’t break the man forged on practice fields from South Carolina to Jackson State to Colorado.

Coach Prime doubled down on that resilience. “We’re praying that he gets another opportunity… Shilo is a man of many talents, and he’s gonna be straight. All the Sanders are gonna be straight with or without football. You better believe that. I take care of mine, and I always have,” he declared, punctuating each promise the way he once high-stepped down NFL sidelines.Meaning even if 32 general managers pass today, the Sanders brand, built on adaptability and relentless self-promotion, will pivot to whatever door cracks open next.

Those doors are already rattling. League insiders say multiple teams could claim the rangy, aggressive safety as depth insurance once waivers clear, and Tampa hasn’t ruled out inviting him back to the practice squad. North of the border, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts quietly added Shilo Sanders to their negotiation list, hedging in case he seeks a fresh start outside the NFL entirely. Whether the next snap comes in a Sunday stadium or a Wednesday practice, Shilo’s future now hinges on translating raw athleticism into disciplined production, a challenge every cut rookie faces, but one amplified under the glare of a last name that turns routine setbacks into national talking points.

Inside the Bucs’ Decision on Shilo Sanders

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pulled back the curtain on how Tampa Bay really viewed Deion Sanders’ middle son. “We’re told that the Buccaneers enjoyed having Shilo in the building, viewing the son of Deion Sanders as a good kid, who was at all times respectful to everyone,” Florio reported, adding that the rookie safety was “immediately remorseful” after the punch that got him tossed against Buffalo.

That glimpse of contrition matters because Tampa doesn’t appear to have slammed the door shut. “Sanders could, in theory, sign with the Bucs’ practice squad after clearing waivers,” Florio noted, underscoring that the franchise still sees developmental value in a player who flashed energy throughout camp. It’s the clearest signal yet that Saturday’s ejection was a setback, not necessarily a career-ending strike.

The nuance from Florio dovetails with Todd Bowles’ public stance, condemning the punch, but acknowledging the potential. If Tampa does circle back, it would be a second chance for Shilo, which is rare in the pro world. Shilo’s future hinges less on one mistake and more on whether the qualities his coaches and teammates liked hustle, attitude, bloodlines can outweigh the footage that got him booted on national TV.