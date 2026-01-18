Here’s the Miami Staff and Indiana Staff Connection That Will Melt Your Heart

The Miami–Indiana matchup will be about more than two teams fighting for a win; it will also be a clash between two best friends, each determined to bring a national title home to his program. Still, ahead of the showdown, Miami’s defensive coordinator doubled down on his bond with Indiana’s defensive coordinator.

“He’s a guy; obviously, we’re very close,” Miami’s DC Corey Hetherman said to the media ahead of the championship game. “We talk all the time. I’ve learned a ton of football from him. I was very lucky to get the opportunity to work with those guys and be able to learn from them. It’s helped make me a much better football coach.”

The longtime friends—Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines—worked together on Curt Cignetti’s staff at James Madison in 2018 and now lead their respective teams’ defenses. What’s even more interesting is that Haines was the best man at Hetherman’s wedding.

Now, under normal circumstances, both of them talk regularly during game weeks, swapping ideas or simply checking in on personal life. But that routine stopped this week, with interaction limited to “good luck.” Additionally, another contact came after the semifinal wins, and that too was a one-word text: “Congratulations.”

“It’s probably the same for both of us. I think we’re both competitors. Both of us, it’s all about being 1-0,” Hetherman said. “For us, there’s nothing that changes. It’s ‘block out the distractions, block out the noise and focus on what you can control.’ As long as we can control the controllable and focus on the ongoing 1-0 and the normal process we have every week, that’s what it’s all about for us. It’s no different from any other game, the way we look at it.”

Indiana’s defense under Haines turned explosive as it ranks no. 2 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 11.1 points per game, while Miami ranks no. 5 at 14.0 points per game. Indiana recorded 28 takeaways this season, and Miami recorded 25, placing both of them inside the nation’s top 10.

But it’s not just their connection that’s turning up the heat ahead of the game. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s father attended the same Columbus High School that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal went to. Mendoza’s mother played tennis in Miami, and the family home sits less than a mile from campus.

While that’s one thing, we think it’s crucial to dive into the odds of who can dominate the game against each other on January 19 amid rising ticket prices.

Indiana vs. Miami: Who has the better odds?

Indiana and Miami get ready for the final clash, which will give fans the 2025 national champions. Now, Indiana entered the game as an 8.5-point favorite, as per the oddsmakers’ list. A major reason Indiana is favored is quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s presence on the team. This man has been efficient for the team, as he completed 73% of his passes for 3,349 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just six interceptions in 15 games.

With Mendoza, even Indiana’s offense stays on schedule, gaining zero or fewer yards on only 18.3% of CFP snaps, which is best in the nation, while converting contested catches at an elite 44% rate.

But even Miami’s defense is pretty strong, as its pass rush ranks 5th nationally in pressure rate with 42.7% and 10th in sack rate with 8.1%. However, their ability to avoid penalties can be a turning point in their game, as they rank at the bottom.

Now, both teams stand on the verge of creating history, with Miami fighting for its first title since 2001 and Indiana for its first-ever title win. Let’s wait and see who lifts the trophy.