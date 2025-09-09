Here’s How $28.3M Apparel Brand Gives Nike and Adidas a Run for Their Money in College Football NIL

NIL is changing the college football landscape. Athletes can now cash in on their name, image, and likeness like never before. And here, for years, Nike and Adidas ruled the scene. But Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur are flipping the script. In August 2024, Shedeur, former Buffs QB, became the first college player to sign an NIL deal with Nike: shoes, gear, the whole package. Meanwhile, Deion is using partnerships with Nike and Taco Bell to supercharge Colorado’s recruiting. So together, they’re proving that NIL isn’t just about money; it’s reshaping the future of college football. Given that, a $28.3 million brand is now challenging Nike and Adidas in the CFB NIL space.

But the brand making waves? Rhoback. Sports influencer Joe Pompliano summed it up on Instagram, writing, “Rhoback is building a $100 million business through NIL 🤯.” Following that, one of the most fascinating stories in sports right now is how this clothing company is leveraging NIL to grow fast. Here’s the interesting part: Rhoback first caught attention on the field, not in stores. Yes, Kyle Hamilton and Bijan Robinson were rocking their gear. Then came Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers. Now it’s Caleb Downs and Cade Klubnik, all showing off Rhoback’s rise, said Pompliano. So, what sets Rhoback apart from Nike and Adidas?

Here’s the thing: Rhoback’s playbook is simple and brilliant. While Nike and Adidas dump millions into national campaigns with pro athletes, Rhoback went a different route. They bet on college athletes, leaning into the new NIL rules. And the results speak for themselves. Over the past four years, Rhoback has worked with more than 5,000 college players. Now, schools are starting to notice too. Just like that, today, the brand holds licensing deals with over 50 colleges, cementing its place in the college football scene. But how are Nike and Adidas playing the game?

Look, Nike and Adidas are ruling the college football apparel game. They’re pouring hundreds of millions into top programs. Well, Nike leads the pack, sponsoring 79 of 128 FBS teams; more than 60% of the market. But Adidas isn’t far behind, covering 30 teams. And now, big-money deals are rolling in: Tennessee signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with Adidas in 2025, complete with NIL support. Then PSU followed with a similar 10-year, $250–300 million deal. So, these moves show just how far Nike and Adidas are going to shape college football and athlete opportunities. But now Rhoback is here to give them serious competition, and its strategy and transformation are turning heads.

Well, betting on college football athletes has completely transformed Rhoback’s business. They went from just three employees in 2016 to over 70 today. Following that, Joe Pompliano shared his experience, stating, “I wear their stuff every day: polos, hoodie, quarter zip, you name it. Every piece is insanely comfortable. But here’s the best part, after seeing me wear their gear in literally every single video, Rhoback finally reached out to partner with me.” So, the strategy is paying off, and the brand is turning heads across the college football world. But what do college football athletes think about joining Rhoback, Nike, or Adidas?

College football players speak out on NIL

College football players are fully embracing the NIL revolution. Remember, ex-CU QB Shedeur Sanders called it, “a game-changer. It’s about more than just the gear, it’s about aligning with a brand that understands the grind and the spotlight we’re under.” Then Jaden Rashada of ASU called the space “wild,” adding, “I went from being a high school kid with a dream to being part of a multi-million-dollar conversation. It’s surreal.” Even Texas QB Arch Manning admitted, “NIL has opened doors I never imagined. It’s not just about money; it’s about building a brand and setting up for the future.” So, for these athletes, NIL isn’t just a perk; it’s a launchpad. But that’s not all.

Coaches are speaking out on how NIL is shaking up college football. Alabama’s Nick Saban called it, “turning into pay-for-play. We need a system that ensures fairness and maintains the integrity of college athletics.” Then FSU’s Mike Norvell added, “NIL is significantly changing the college football landscape. It’s about finding the right fit and ensuring our athletes are supported both on and off the field.” So, the message is clear: NIL is opening doors, but it’s also rewriting the rules of the game. And here’s the game-changer.

Players aren’t just chasing dollars anymore. They want brands that get them, support them, and match their values. Now, Nike and Adidas still lead the money game, but Rhoback is changing the play. With a personalized, athlete-first approach, it’s carving out a powerful niche in the college football NIL scene.