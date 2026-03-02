Heroic Ex-College Football Player Dies in the Line of Duty at 30

Close up view of an American Football sitting on a grass football field on the yard line. Generic Sports image . High quality photo xkwx athletics ball field football grass green horizontal american football background copy space culture game lines play recreation sport yard yard line american line pigskin sports white american football league american football player bet big game college competition environment final goal green yard helmet national sport outside sideline soccer sports background sports calendar sports club sports equipment sportswear stadium superbowl team touchdown tradition usa artificial

NCCU Football has been hit with a tragedy as one of their brightest O-linemen was involved in a car crash. The man who helped push them to their first-ever bowl appearance and helped them to a MEAC championship victory in 2016 lost his life at just 30 years old, serving his people. Now, the entire community is mourning his tragic passing.

“With heavy hearts, North Carolina Central University remembers former football student-athlete Steven Perry,” the NCCU Athletics official account said on X. “Sending strength, comfort, and our sincere condolences to Trooper Perry’s family and friends.”

North Carolina’s state trooper Steven Perry, who also played college football at an HBCU, was killed in a crash on the Durham Freeway near Swift Avenue. The incident took place when Perry was on duty, and he was struck head-on by another vehicle. Police identified the other driver, Melshasn Moore from Kinston, who went the wrong way on the highway and was driving in the southbound lanes, which were meant for the northbound cars.

The other driver, Melshasn Moore, 39, also died in the crash. Officers also discovered that the other driver might have been impaired by alcohol and drugs, but there’s still no confirmation from their side. This incident put the entire city in distress as Governor Josh Stein made his stance clear following this tragic incident.

The devastating crash cut short Perry’s near-seven-year career protecting Durham County. Highway Patrol Colonel Freddy Johnson immediately requested prayers for the grieving patrol family. The tragedy deepens with the revelation that the wrong-way driver reportedly had three prior DWI convictions, which turned a mere 3 am patrol into an unthinkable loss.

“Master Trooper Steven Perry dedicated his career to keeping people in Durham County safe,” Stein said. “Please join me in keeping his loved ones and the law enforcement community in our thoughts and prayers. May his memory be a blessing.”

Perry had a deep desire to serve his community, and he made sure he worked towards it from the moment he graduated with a criminal justice degree in 2018. He went on to join the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Perry was one of the remarkable officers and worked hard to earn a promotion to a higher rank, as a master trooper. With that, he also completed special training at the 148th Basic Patrol School.

His commitment to service was also evident during his college days, when he joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity at NCCU. Steven Perry joined the “Mighty” Tau Psi chapter of Omega Psi Phi, a brotherhood dedicated to mutual support, community service, and leadership development.

His commitment to others shone brightest within his Omega Psi Phi brotherhood, with fraternity brother Gary Wood describing him as a “humble giant” with a unique gift for guiding peers through adversity. Perry extended his locker room leadership into his everyday community.

Steven Perry’s life beyond service

Before serving as a state trooper, Steven Perry played as an offensive lineman at North Carolina Central University. After completing his high school education at Riverside High School, he joined NCCU in 2015 and played for three seasons until 2017.

But that wasn’t an easy journey; he waited three years behind veteran lineman Carl Jones before getting the starting position in 2017. Most players lose their calm and move to other teams, but he stayed, and that’s what gained him praise from his head coach.

“He’s been around here three years waiting behind Carl Jones,” Perry’s then-head coach, Jerry Mack, said. “I’m looking forward to him taking control of that center spot.”

He was more than just a player for NCCU, as his connection with the team was beyond his performance on the field. Steven Perry’s father, James Perry, also served as the Eagles’ strength and conditioning coach, which gave him another reason to stay in the program.

After completing his playing career, he returned to his hometown, Durham County, to help his people. For him, it was his way to give it back to the place that shaped him into a player and made him a better person beyond it. May his kind soul rest in peace.