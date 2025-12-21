“He’s a Psycho”: Dante Moore Makes Dan Lanning Opinion Very Clear After Playoff Win

Oregon’s playoff season proves that bold coaching can transform a team. Through relentless intensity and unconventional methods, Dan Lanning pushed his players every week. And now, after making a statement with a 54-31 win against James Madison, quarterback Dante Moore is sure that Lanning’s methods will make an impact against Texas Tech, too.

“He’s going to make sure that he’s going to push us very hard next week,” Moore said at the postgame presser. “We’re going to watch a film. Of course, he’s proud of us for making it this far. Winning this game tonight in Austin for the fans, the community. But overall, everybody knows how Coach Lanning is. He’s psycho.”

Throughout his time in Eugene, Lanning has gone out of his way to inspire his roster. In late fall of 2023, when the temperature was at 30 degrees, he made his team run out on the icy turf at the Hatfield-Dowlin Center. As their cleats crunched and some players were distracted by the cold, Lanning pulled off his Nike sweatshirt and started calling plays. It made linebacker Bryce Boettcher label Lanning as “psycho in his own way.”

Even after the win, Dan Lanning keeps pushing his team for better results. As he makes one thing pretty clear: “Our standard can’t change.”

The team knows that the coaching staff will hold them accountable for conceding 34 points to a G5 opponent. After the third quarter, the Ducks were comfortably leading 48-20, but their guests put 14 more points in garbage time to make it a respectable defeat.

More worryingly, Oregon gave up over 500 total yards. There’s a caveat that most of that production came against the backups, but even then, any group of players that Lanning puts on the field should be able to handle the Dukes.

Dan Lanning’s biggest test arrives next

The Oregon Ducks locked their spot in the college football quarterfinals after winning against JMU and are ready to go up against Texas Tech. But the real test comes next. The Red Raiders’ elite defense can be a major threat to them.

Texas Tech leads the country in rushing defense at 68.5 yards allowed per game, ranks third in scoring defense with 10.9 points allowed, and sits fifth nationally in total defense with 254.4 yards per game.

But even Dan Lanning’s team’s rushing attack is exceptional, as they averaged 7.7 yards per carry against James Madison. Freshman Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. lead the way with 90 and 70 rushing yards, respectively. But defense remains their weak point, as JMU racked up 509 yards against them without a single turnover.

They even scored multiple late touchdowns, making the most yards and points Oregon allowed all season. Even Dan Lanning pointed out the issue after the game.

“We didn’t play our best football, right? We turned the ball over multiple times; we have to play better on defense,” Lanning said. “It’s the tale of two halves. Played well in the first half, didn’t play well in the second. We can play much better than that.”

Now, let’s wait and see how Lanning and his team address their mistakes and perform against the Red Raiders in the quarterfinals.