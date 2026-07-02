“He’s Going to Get Hammered”: Urban Meyer Warns Lane Kiffin of $91M LSU Consequences

LSU fans know from Lane Kiffin’s time at Ole Miss that he wins. The controversies and the off-field stuff sometimes come as a package. For Kiffin, though, LSU isn’t a job like any he’s had before. The pressure cooker environment can drive any good head coach mad, as Urban Meyer points out. On top of that are the expectations of immediate success.

“The reason I bring up Lane Kiffin is it’s national championship or bust,” Urban Meyer said on his Triple Option podcast on July 1 when discussing head coaches to watch out for next season. “Because if it’s anything less, he’s going to get hammered.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer’s co-host, Rob Stone, then pressed on the same question: Is that going to be the “mantra” for Kiffin at LSU? The former Ohio State head coach hesitated for a bit and then laid out clear expectations for Lane Kiffin in year 1 at LSU.

“I’m not a n-t job LSU fan,” Meyer said. “I mean, he doesn’t have to win it (national title), but he’s got to be within a swing of it. Or there’s going to be. I mean, that’s one place that I remember when I retired, I said, ‘Good. I’m never going to go there again.’ The fans are n-ts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since LSU hired Kiffin in December last year, the new head coach has been aggressively rebuilding the program. Most recently, he hired LSU legend and former colleague Ed Orgeron to gain an edge in recruiting. That became clear almost immediately when Orgeron started using his high-energy pep talks to lure recruits, including 5-star Jalen Brewster. Apart from Orgeron, Kiffin also plucked several people from his old stomping ground.

Former Ole Miss OC, Charlie Weis Jr., followed Kiffin to LSU after producing a 10th-ranked scoring offense in 2025. Tight Ends coach Joe Cox also came to Baton Rouge from Oxford and has prior experience working under Nick Saban at Alabama. Then there is George McDonald, Ole Miss’s WRs’ coach. He was the architect behind producing standout Ole Miss WRs like De’Zhaun Striblig and Tre Harris. That’s not all, though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiffin has also welcomed his former Ole Miss strength coach, Nick Savage, to LSU. Never mind, he also brought in GM Billy Glasscock, who has been the architect of some of the standout transfer classes at Ole Miss. In all, Kiffin didn’t just come alone to LSU; he has brought his whole Ole Miss blueprint with him. That should help him do what he did at Ole Miss: achieve back-to-back 10-win seasons and a playoff berth. Sadly, though, that won’t be enough at LSU.

Former head coach Brian Kelly was fired at LSU after accumulating a 34-14 record across four seasons. In that period, he notched 10-win seasons twice and also won the SEC West Division title in 2022. And yet, that wasn’t the standard LSU aimed for. All three head coaches before Kelly had won a national title, and that was the expectation with him from the start. And that will also be the expectation with Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Urban Meyer said, expecting Kiffin to win the national title this year will not be reasonable. Sure, he has the 12th-ranked recruiting class and transfer class dotted with names like Sam Leavitt and Jordan Seaton. But the program is still in a massive transition period. Making it deep into the playoffs should be good enough to ease pressure for Kiffin this year at LSU. That will be enough to justify his seven-year $91 million contract at LSU for now.