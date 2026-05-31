“He’s Just Deflecting”: Lane Kiffin Is Using Nick Saban to Shield Himself; Claims Former CFB Star

Lane Kiffin was already stuck with his Vanity Fair controversy. But before it completely died down, he sparked a fresh debate this week. During the SEC Spring Meetings, he commented on many entities connected to Nick Saban’s retirement at Alabama. Not everyone is buying what the coach who just moved to LSU is selling, though.

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Former Ohio State LB Steele Chambers, a 2023 Third-Team All-Big Ten winner, believes there’s a much simpler explanation behind the latest controversy.

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“I think he’s just deflecting it,” he said on The Bobby Carpenter Show. “He’s had a lot of heat on him recently. He’s just trying to get the heat off of him. Get on Alabama.”

Steele Chambers isn’t just a random voice. He played linebacker at Ohio State, led the Buckeyes in tackles in 2023, and now appears regularly on college football shows to break down SEC and Big Ten moves. Moreover, coaches and analysts respect his takes on various events that take place in the college football world because he’s been in the trenches and studies film for a living.

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It’s an interesting opinion. But considering everything that’s happened around Lane Kiffin over the last few weeks, it’s also difficult to dismiss. Chambers didn’t stop there. The former Buckeye believes the coach’s comments fit into a larger SEC trend.

“It seems like all these SEC schools are kind of throwing shade at one another. I think it’s just another instance where Lane Kiffin at LSU is trying to, I guess, participate in that and throw a little shade at Alabama and just get the story away from Lane Kiffin.”

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Coming off the heat from his Vanity Fair comments, Lane Kiffin did not need another debate. But that is exactly what his Nick Saban remark sparked. The timing made Steele Chambers’ point easy to understand: when the spotlight gets hot, Kiffin seems to nudge it toward somebody else.

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The latest controversy stems from an exclusive interview Lane Kiffin recently had with SEC Football Unfiltered’s Blake Toppmeyer. While discussing how coaching relationships rarely end perfectly, he suggested that some famous examples weren’t as clean as they appeared. When his host brought up seven-time National Champion Nick Saban as a potential exception, his response immediately raised eyebrows.

“I don’t even want to go into names here,” he said. “Like, these are some names that you would say it happened, and I would tell you that in the coaching profession, that actually, it didn’t because right at the end, they made them retire.”

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That was all it took for the internet to start speculating whether Lane Kiffin was implying that Alabama pushed Nick Saban toward retirement after the 2023 season, or if he was referencing someone else. Nobody really knew. The issue, however, is that there’s still no credible evidence suggesting the Tide forced him out.

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When Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024, he pointed toward the changing landscape of college football, NIL, transfer portal realities, and shifting player priorities as major factors behind his decision.

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“Maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things,” he told ESPN in 2024. “What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?”

That explanation has always made sense.

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It aligned with many of the concerns Nick Saban had publicly expressed during the final years of his coaching career. When a veteran coach is asked about a quiet decision to step down, and a visiting coach suddenly says, “Maybe they made him leave,” the whole team starts whispering. That’s what happened here.

But the bigger point might be the most important one: The SEC has increasingly become a conference where coaches are competing for narratives every day of the week. Public shots have become part of fan engagement and brand building.

Just look at what happened when Steve Sarkisian took a shot at Ole Miss’ transfer-credit policies while discussing roster construction. The comments instantly became headlines. And Lane Kiffin has never been shy about taking part in such discussions.

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Lane Kiffin’s Vanity Fair controversy explains why the spotlight is so intense

A few weeks ago, Lane Kiffin found himself under fire after discussing recruiting challenges he encountered at Ole Miss. In a Vanity Fair interview, he repeated comments he said were made by parents and recruits regarding Oxford, Mississippi, and campus diversity. According to the article, recruits would tell him, “‘We really like you, but my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.'”

“That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Lane Kiffin added. “Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’ diversity feels so great. ‘It feels like there’s no segregation, and we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’”

The remarks received backlash and led to discussions between conference officials and Ole Miss regarding potential disciplinary action. Lane Kiffin later clarified that he was repeating statements made by recruits and parents rather than expressing his own opinions. Still, that didn’t spare him.

After all, this is the same coach who has been reprimanded or fined multiple times for comments about officiating during stops at Tennessee, FAU, and Ole Miss. So, according to Chambers’ theory, Lane Kiffin is someone who understands how to redirect attention when pressure mounts.