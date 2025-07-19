“He’s Just Not Nick Saban”: Kirk Herbstreit Makes Opinion on Kalen DeBoer Very Clear as Alabama Has Trust Issues

For nearly two decades, Alabama football was synonymous with one man: Nick Saban. His presence on the Crimson Tide sideline was more than just a coaching tenure. Alabama won six national championships, nine SEC titles, and a fierce reputation in college football. But as they say, change is constant. When Saban stepped down, a massive void was left behind.

When you inherit a kingdom, the heavy crown comes with it. Just ask Kalen DeBoer, the man bold enough to follow in the footsteps of Nick Saban, the GOAT, who turned Alabama into college football’s most dominant empire of the 21st century. Kalen DeBoer was a man with a winning résumé at Washington, but no rings from Tuscaloosa, no SEC battles under his belt, and certainly no claim to the Saban legacy. For fans and players, DeBoer’s arrival felt like a cultural shockwave. But while critics were quick to raise eyebrows, not everyone joined the chorus of doubt.

In episode 64 of the Try That in a Small Town Podcast, while praising DeBoer, Kirk Herbstreit delivered his raw and unfiltered opinion, “Kalen DeBoer is an awesome coach. I mean, you can’t argue that. But he’s just not Nick Saban, you know?” DeBoer’s first year felt jarring. A 9–4 record would be a celebration at most schools. But at Alabama? It’s a crisis. The Crimson Tide finished outside the AP Top 10 for the first time since 2007, landing at No. 11 in the final CFP rankings. For fans missing the College Football Playoff felt like a free fall.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0041

Perhaps the most complicated piece of DeBoer’s challenge is that Saban hasn’t really left. Sure, he retired. But he still lives nearby. Still pops up at games. Still helps with recruiting. “He’s helping with recruiting and everything. So, he hadn’t left. He still has a spot down there,” Herbstreit noted. It’s like shadow-coaching. And for DeBoer, that means trying to build something new while fans are still clinging to the past. Another piece of the friction lies in the cultural fit. DeBoer is a Midwest guy, much like Saban was when he first arrived from Michigan State to LSU. “You go into that culture, and you’re not from there,” Herbstreit said. “Like Nick went from Michigan State, kind of a more from the Midwest, down to LSU, and then he won, and he won over again, and that’s what Alabama’s going to have to do with Kalen DeBoer.”



Alabama dropped more than three games in a single season for the first time since 2007. Still, with DeBoer’s proven ability to build winners, there’s good reason to believe year two will bring noticeable progress in the SEC. A full return to championship contention? That might take a bit more time.

After Saban, trust is the hardest win for Kalen DeBoer

Losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, capped by a disappointing bowl performance against Michigan, only deepened the concerns in Tuscaloosa. Yes, DeBoer managed statement wins over LSU, Auburn, and even Georgia, but at Alabama, the bar isn’t just success. It’s dominance. Anything short of a College Football Playoff berth feels like failure in a program built on perfection.

“Last year was so unique because the greatest coach of all time was not there anymore, and this stranger comes in and is like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do it this way,’” quarterback Ty Simpson admitted. But as Year 2 begins, the tone is shifting. “A lot of people trusted him, but they didn’t trust him fully. I think this year, everybody trusts him.” He added, “Everybody understands, ‘Hey, this is our guy. Coach Saban is not coming back in the door.’ We’re going to make sure that all our attention is on coach DeBoer, and we’re going to do it his way.”

For Kalen DeBoer, the task ahead is as daunting as it is historic. He doesn’t just have to win games; he has to win hearts, rebuild trust, and shift expectations that have been hard-wired into the Crimson Tide fanbase. To earn Alabama’s trust, DeBoer will have to win like Saban.