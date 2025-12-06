“He’s Not Ready”: Urban Meyer Gives Sad Bryce Underwood Verdict

Michigan’s 2025 season ended with an embarrassing loss to Ohio State last Saturday. The Buckeyes’ defense exposed everything that has been wrong with the Wolverines since the start of their campaign. To make matters worse, even the run game failed. However, at the center was their freshman QB, Bryce Underwood, and an underwhelming passing game. As per Urban Meyer, Sherrone Moore was wrong in how he approached the No. 1 QB in the 2025 class.

“You don’t go there and start,” said Urban Meyer on Michigan’s QB1 Bryce Underwood. “Learn the game a little bit, like everybody says, when playing in college. That kid comes in and starts as the true freshman, as the Wolverines’ QB. He’s going to be a good player down the road. He’s not ready. He should not be playing right now. He should be learning from a veteran player, learning the game, learning the offense, and then playing.”

Bryce Underwood’s freshman season went how everyone expected. He showed flashes of brilliance, but there were also moments when the opposing defenses confused him. Underwood finished the regular season with 2,229 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, completing only 61.1% of his passes. In six out of 12 games he played, Underwood didn’t score a single passing touchdown. Maybe Sherrone Moore should have listened to Urban Meyer’s advice, who has been saying the same thing since the start of the season.

“Don’t pump the brakes on Bryce Underwood,” said Meyer after the Oklahoma game, where Michigan lost by 24-13. “He’s going to be fantastic. I love this player. His release, everything looks fantastic, but true freshmen are not supposed to go on the road and win games at Oklahoma.”

As Meyer advises Michigan’s coach to hold on to Underwood, Moore has already made 2026 plans with Bryce Underwood.

Sherrone Moore confirms Bryce Underwood as QB1 for next year

Upon the successful signing of two quarterbacks, Brady Smigiel and Tommy Carr, for Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class, Sherrone Moore confirmed that Bryce Underwood will be the established starter, as long as he’s in the locker room. However, he wished them the best for competing for the challenging spot in college football.

“A lot of it is them wanting to be a part of what is happening here at Michigan,” said Moore. “They see how bright the future is here, seeing what they could learn from the guy that’s playing, but also being a part of the whole system. And then whenever it’s their turn, challenging for the spot. Both of those guys, it was a pleasure recruiting them in the process because they’re very selfless in the fact that they know that Bryce is the guy, Bryce is the starting quarterback here at Michigan, but they’re gonna do everything they can to push him.”

Although Michigan failed to enter the 12-team playoff, they’ll play in a bowl game during the postseason. As of now, the projection suggests that the Wolverines will challenge Texas on Dec. 31 at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Thereafter, Underwood has an off-season to learn and bounce back stronger for the 2026 season.