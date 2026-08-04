“He’s Retiring”: Deion Sanders Breaks Silence With Emotional Message After Longtime Assistant Leaves Colorado Staff

Colorado opened fall camp with noticeable energy, but a familiar voice was missing. Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips was absent during staff introductions. When his profile was removed from the official directory, fans started asking questions. Head coach Deion Sanders quickly stepped in to clear up the speculation.

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Taking to X, Sanders delivered an emotional tribute to his longtime friend. “JPhil retired, my brother!” Sanders wrote, honoring Phillips’ 25-plus years in coaching. “We go way back to playing together with the Falcons. I love him to life, and he’s coached over 25 years, man. I’m proud of him, and he blessed us, and they’re 5 recs that played for CU in NFL camps right now.”

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In a follow-up post, Deion Sanders expanded on that tribute. “Coach Jason Phillips is my brother, my dawg & my dear friend,” he wrote. “He was even mentioned in my HOF speech because of how he helped me prepare for games with ATL. He’s retiring after a stellar career & please note several Buffs recs are in NFL camps currently. Love ya, man 2 Life!”

The timing leaves Colorado in a tight spot as fall practices begin. Behind-the-scenes footage showed staff members introducing themselves to players, but Phillips was nowhere to be seen. Colorado later confirmed his departure, noting in an official update that Phillips left the program to “attend to a family matter.”

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Deion Sanders’ tribute sounded like one old teammate talking about another. Jason Phillips has been part of his football journey for years. The two played together with the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s, stayed close after their NFL days, then reunited when Coach Prime entered coaching.

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Jason Phillips never stayed in one place for long. He had been to around 10 teams from 2001 to 2026. Along the way, Deion Sanders became a familiar constant. They teamed up at Jackson State in 2021, split for a bit when the assistant went north to Canada, then crossed paths again when Coach Prime brought him to Colorado for the 2024 season.

At Colorado, Phillips guided star wideouts like Heisman winner Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester. Under his watch, Hunter set Colorado’s program record for touchdown receptions, while Wester turned in a 74-catch, 931-yard, 10-touchdown season. That elite work ethic wasn’t new; Sanders famously thanked Phillips during his 2011 Hall of Fame speech, remembering how Phillips battled him daily on scout team reps in Atlanta to sharpen his game.

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Deion Sanders has never hidden how much Jason Phillips meant to him. He even thanked him during his 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.

“Jason Phillips, who is the offensive coordinator at the University of Houston, but when we went at it against each other in Atlanta on the scout team,” he said back then. “He didn’t have Sundays to play. He had Wednesdays and Thursdays, and he went at my butt. We had a battle every day, and I love you, Jay, for that.”

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As Colorado turns the page toward a new season, Sanders must adapt to a sideline without his old friend. Phillips steps away after more than a quarter-century in the game, leaving behind a legacy built on hard work, deep loyalty, and a lifelong friendship with Coach Prime.