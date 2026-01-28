Hidden Ryan Day Gamble Within 2026 OSU Class That May Derail the Program Sees Light

Ryan Day’s new 2026 players scored a jackpot as they now get to play on one of the biggest teams in college football. There’s glitz and glamor all over Ohio State football, along with the program’s reputation in the NFL. However, these transfers and new recruits have to sacrifice a lot to become a through-and-through Buckeye.

Part of that process involves braving the bitter Ohio cold that defines OSU’s late-season schedule. When winter hits, it tests even the best visiting teams, especially those from warmer states. Many of the 2026 Buckeye recruits have to go through this initiation on their OSU debuts; 11 of the 17 total transfers and 12 of the 28 total freshmen come from warmer climates.

The challenge begins with the class’s headliner, Chris Henry Jr., who will be trading California’s sunshine for Ohio’s snow. He’s not alone; fellow Californian and top EDGE rusher Khary Wilder faces the same adjustment, as do recruits from SEC hotbeds like Louisiana and Alabama.

Kyle Parker, a four-star WR from Texas who transferred from LSU to Ohio State, will face a major climate challenge, as will Dominick Kelly, the 11th-best CB, and star RB Ja’Kobi Jackson, all Florida natives. These players are unaccustomed to cold weather, especially during SEC non-conference games, often held at home or nearby. Winter games in December, with temperatures dropping to 41 degrees, will be a different beast altogether.

The eagerly awaited clash with That Team Up North, a big highlight on the OSU schedule, is almost always set for harsh conditions. In fact, it is also known as the Snow Bowl and holds the record for the coldest football game ever played (1950, 12-13 degrees).

Players have expressed their struggles in adapting to teams with such different weather from home. Indiana’s star DB, D’Angelo Ponds, sure must be a happy man, as he no longer has to play in the frigid Bloomington winters. Ponds is a Miami native and came to Indiana after playing for JMU. The cold caught him off guard.

“I ain’t going to lie. When I first got to college, I had to adjust,” he said on the Nightcap podcast. “But I just got used to it, just by going out there and putting Vaseline on. Now, I don’t feel nothing when I put Vaseline on. So, I think that’s one of the tricks I learned.”

Nico Iamaleava, who has been in California for practically his whole life, also had to line up against the Buckeyes in the 2024 playoffs. He played only one winter 7-vs-7 game before college, which he regarded as the “coldest environment” he had ever played in. Even Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head coach, warned players about the challenges of building a career in a cold-weather city. But as fate would have it, Coach Prime had to see his son get drafted to Cleveland.

Those who have experience in cold weather will have no trouble playing for Ohio State. Cameron Calhoun, a talented RB who transferred from Alabama, is an Ohio native. Players like him have to help those from warmer states adapt to the rigors of playing for a cold-state team. Snow is expected to become a regular occurrence, while Ryan Day even had the 2022 team train in such conditions. Some big-name veterans have become stars at Columbus, despite coming from warm climates.

Cold winters and hot recruits at Ryan Day’s Ohio State

The 2026 newbies can follow the path of those who came before them as they gear up for a harsh switch. On offense, they wouldn’t have to look beyond Julian Sayin, who comes from California. He played just one season as a Buckeye and immediately put himself on the map. Jeremiah Smith, the main star, hails from Miami.

Arriving from such a warm climate, the wide receiver is now regarded as a Mount Rushmore candidate for OSU receivers. Smith also proved to be a big reason why Chris Henry Jr. chose Ohio State, which means the weather isn’t so much of a priority for him.

On the defense, Caleb Downs was a Georgia native and came to Ohio State after playing at Alabama. The Tide has surprisingly emerged as a pipeline for Ohio State, especially for defensive prospects. Now, Downs is expected to go as a top pick in the 2026 draft. Kayden McDonald is also from Georgia.

Ohio State leverages its national relevance to attract talent from across the country. These recruits will face a significant adjustment to their new environment, a challenge they seem willing to accept for the opportunity at hand. Thus, these prospects rarely turn down Ohio State because of its unforgiving winters.