High School Football Program from Texas Approves $42M Stadium Renovation Plan

Texas is the only place in America where the high school football stadium mogs some of the Division 1’s Group of Five stadiums. Texas sure loves their football. It’s sure is a place where the “Friday Night Lights” are more than merely an obsession that drives multi-million dollar investments. This passion was on full display recently when the Lufkin Independent School District officially joined the mega-stadium Texas club, as voters green-lit a $42 million plan to build a world-class art home for the Lufkin Panthers.

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The legendary Abe Martin Stadium, which has been the heart of the community since 1973, was literally falling apart at the seams. We’re talking about major safety concerns and a total lack of ADA accessibility that made it tough for some fans to even watch the game. It does not have an elevator to the press box nor A/C or ventilation, and only a limited number of bathrooms.

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Plus, the locker rooms were so cramped and outdated that visiting teams actually had to get dressed apparently, in shifts because they couldn’t all fit at once. It was definitely time for an upgrade that matched the prestige of the Lufkin Panthers program.

This new facility will feature an 8,500-seat capacity and a pro-level 8-lane track that’ll host some of the fastest athletes in East Texas. They are also installing some high Power Four level tech such as a high-definition scoreboard, sound system, and some word about the modern press box.

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To get this passed, the district looked at benchmark stadiums in places like Stephenville, where they recently spent about $40 million on their own stadium gem. Now, $42 million is a lot of dough, but it’s actually just one slice of a much larger $140.2 million bond that voters approved just a few days ago.

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The community had to vote on two different propositions. Proposition B was specifically for the stadium, and Proposition A, which is about $98 million, would go toward overall improvements to the high school.

-in day’ is still a few years away. The plan is to keep playing at the old Abe Martin Stadium through the 2026 season to give the “Class of ’27” one last ride on the historic turf. Once the final whistle blows that year, the bulldozers got some work cut out for them.

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For the 2027 season, the Lufkin Panthers may play their home games at Stephen F. Austin University’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. It’s a bit of a commute for the home crowd. But it’ll be worth the wait when the stadium officially opens its gates for the 2028 kickoff. Lufkin’s big spend is part of a wild “stadium arms race” currently going on in the Lone Star State.

Multi-million dollar stadium gems are becoming increasingly common for Texas high school programs

Up in North Texas, Red Oak ISD just green-lit their own $42 million renovation because their student population in South Dallas is exploding and they literally don’t have enough room for everyone to sit.

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Since their construction only kicked off in early 2026, the Red Oak Hawks are most likely going to be road warriors for the upcoming season. They might be playing their home games at Lancaster ISD while they wait for their new home to finish sometime in the fourth quarter of 2027.

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However, the trend actually started on the coast, when La Porte ISD took this stadium thing to another level with their $56 million Bulldog Stadium, which officially opened in May 2025. It’s going good so far. End of the day, in a place like Texas, where football is a way of life, spending $50 million on a stadium is seen as a long-term investment in local pride and economic growth. Long live Texas as the football capital of America.