High School Football Suspends Head Coach Over $5,000 NIL Violation

With more financial avenues for athletes in the current NIL era comes a downside, where they end up on the wrong side of existing regulations. Last month, a Florida high school head coach came under the scanner for allegedly violating state regulations while representing his player. Now, he has been suspended from coaching for a year.

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“According to a Palm Beach Post report on Sunday morning, Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community head coach Hector Clavijo has been suspended from coaching for one year by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) for Name, Image, Likeness violations,” Rivals’ Andy Villamarzo reported

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Last month, the Palm Beach Post reported that a Florida High School football player reportedly paid Clavijo at least $7,000 as part of an NIL contract negotiation. The Palm Beach County School District’s Office of Inspector General found that Clavijo’s “actions exploited his relationship with a student-athlete for personal gain and created a business relationship that conflicted with his public duties as a school employee.”

While investigating his case, district email records, social media records, training records, and a bank statement were reviewed. The district email and a bank statement provided substantial evidence of the transfers. The $5,000 payment was made via bank transfer, and the $2,000 via Zelle and was paid by the student to have Clavijo act as an unlicensed NIL agent.

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According to investigators, Clavijo admitted that he was involved in the negotiations on behalf of the players and received financial rewards in the process. However, he refused to acknowledge his actions as wrong, emphasizing that it is not illegal to negotiate contracts as an unregistered agent. Contrary to his claims, every other established standard points to a violation.

“The NIL negotiating deal is a violation of state law, county district policy, and Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Bylaw 9.9, following a July 2025 complaint. FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon had previously confirmed with Rivals that there was an investigation looking into the violation.”

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The FHSAA NIL Prohibition Bylaw 9.9 states that “no school employee, athletic staff member, or representative of a school’s athletic interests (boosters) may engage in NIL representation.”

Clavijo has been one of Florida’s successful high school football coaches. He previously led Champagnat Catholic to FHSAA state championships in 2017, 2019, and 2020. He joined Santaluces in December 2021, and in his four seasons, he has led the team to a 30-14 record. Last season, the school had a 6-4 record and a No. 180 ranking according to the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

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Sources report that Clavijo’s assistant, Samuel Putmon, will replace him as the head coach of Santaluces Community for the rest of the spring.

Santaluces Community High School has a rich history

Santaluces Community High School, located in Lantana, Florida, was opened in 1982. It is managed by the Palm Beach County District, Florida. The school is ranked 389th in Florida state and No. 7,930 in the nation. In the Miami area of Florida, they are ranked 123rd, while they are 22nd in the rankings of schools in the District of Palm Beach County.

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The school has seen notable personalities pass through it, including former Denver Broncos wide receiver C.J. Jones, former New England Patriots and Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, former Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams linebacker Carlos Jenkins, and former San Antonio Brahmas linebacker Zach McCloud.