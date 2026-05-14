High School QB Ruled Ineligible To Play in 2026; Holds Offers From Cristobal’s Miami & Venables’ OU

The Class of 2029 quarterback phenom Bryson Kennedy has already drawn attention from powerhouse programs like Miami and Oklahoma. The Arkansas prospect transferred to Duncanville, Texas, this offseason to further develop his game. However, that move has hit a roadblock, and the QB is returning home.

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As per a since-deleted Facebook post from Bryson’s father, Anthony Kennedy, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) has ruled the 2029 class prospect ineligible for the upcoming season. Later, the Dallas Morning News officially confirmed the ruling. Kennedy also removed any association with Duncanville from his social media.

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“I’ve been quiet about everything, so know everyone was looking forward to Bryson being the starting QB for Duncanville, but it won’t happen due to Bryson being ineligible,” Anthony Kennedy said in the now-deleted Facebook post.

“They wouldn’t allow me to appeal the decision, which was fine. I spent over $15,000 moving to Duncanville out of my pocket; no one paid us, so we returned to our home school, Little Rock Central. We could have stayed and played at a private or charter school and been eligible right away, but overall, my family and I are okay.”

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The signal caller already holds several Division I Power 4 offers, further cementing his reputation as one of the nation’s most promising young quarterbacks. Some of the offers are from Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Miami, and Mississippi State.

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However, growing speculation suggests he made the transfer primarily for athletic reasons, a major violation under Texas high school football rules that continues to draw heavy scrutiny across the recruiting landscape. Carl Reed Jr., a former high school coach turned football analyst for 247sports, also spoke about this issue.

“In a world where young players are constantly being asked questions and having microphones thrown in their faces. It is extremely important to prepare players for interviews and not allow them to give them until they are ready. Also, players should never be ruled ineligible when a move has taken place,” he said.

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For now, Bryson Kennedy will return to Little Rock Central, Arkansas.

Why is Duncanville High School so popular?

Duncanville High School stands out as a premier public school in Texas, combining rigorous academics with elite athletics and dynamic extracurricular programs. Its athletic teams consistently compete at the highest level and regularly contend for state championships.

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The Panthers went 12-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 5-ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The transfer could have been a good opportunity for Kennedy to grow, as Duncanville is known for producing quality QBs.

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Keelon Russell, another standout from Duncanville High School, earned the 2024-25 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year honor and has already started making his mark with Alabama.

Cameron Williams emerged as a highly touted four-star recruit out of Duncanville High School before Texas secured the elite in-state talent. Now, the offensive tackle continues his football journey with the Philadelphia Eagles, further adding to Duncanville’s growing reputation for producing top-tier football prospects.