“Higher Ceiling Than (Fernando) Mendoza”: Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Names Controversial College QB Who is The Real Deal

The future of former Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby is now in the hands of NFL teams, who are figuring out where he fits into their schemes. Keeping aside his gambling history, what is the correct evaluation for a QB who didn’t suit up for his senior season? He is not getting any first-round projections. However, one analyst thinks his ceiling is better than that of QB1 and QB2 of the 2026 NFL draft.

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“I think he’s got a higher ceiling than [Fernando] Mendoza and [Ty] Simpson,” Jordan Rodgers, former Vandy QB and the brother of Aaron Rodgers, said in an appearance on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show. “I don’t mean that he’s a better player now. Both guys were drafted because their floor is extremely high. They are pro-ready, but from a pure talent standpoint, arm ability and athletic ability, he’s got a higher ceiling now. He’s got some things he’s got to clean up, and I think he will.”

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“But if you are Arizona, who drafted Carson Beck, or the Steelers, who drafted Drew Allar, or the Jets, who drafted Cade Klubnik, he’s better than all those guys. Get a second- or third-round pick, take him, and develop him. He can be a franchise guy. Those three teams haven’t found their quarterback yet. They got a chance to do so in the supplemental draft,” Rodgers added.

Safety Jalen Thompson was the last player an NFL team picked through the supplemental draft. That was seven years ago. However, unlike Thompson’s fifth-round pick, teams are willing to go a little higher on Sorsby. Beyond the Mendoza comparison, there are things in the QB that teams look for in their starter.

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Firstly, he’s a true dual-threat QB. Across Indiana and Cincinnati, Sorsby threw for 7,208 yards and 60 TDs while rushing for 1,295 yards and 22 TDs. To add to that, at 6’3″ and 235 lb, Sorsby has the frame needed to play the position in the pros.

As per NFL draft analyst Rob Rang, the former Texas Tech QB has the arm strength to make every kind of throw. Beyond arm strength, he’s not limited to QB runs. Last season, he showed pocket patience, scrambling only when reads were exhausted. And since he can really use his legs and has the frame to handle tackles, Sorsby converted failed sequences into quality runs. Over the last three seasons, the QB has gained 109 first downs with his legs.

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However, the Mendoza comparison would have worked better if the No. 1 pick had declared for the draft after his final season at Cal. But we got to see him at Indiana during his Heisman-winning season. Not only did he win the national championship, but he also did so by being clutch. While Rodgers didn’t address Sorsby’s gambling history, it remains critical to his draft evaluation. Will teams not account for leadership and accountability?

Teams predicted to pick Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft

Unlike a traditional draft, teams won’t be on the clock to get Sorsby in the supplemental draft. Instead, they’ll submit a blind bid. NFL draft analyst Todd McShay thinks the Steelers will be a perfect fit. As per Mike Florio, the Vikings could really do with a Sorsby-like QB.

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“But if you were the Minnesota Vikings, this is the team that keeps jumping out at me. You have Kyler Murray on a one-year deal. JJ McCarthy doesn’t seem to be the long-term answer,” Florio said. “You are so well coached and your roster so strong, other than quarterback, you’re going to be competitive, right?”

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According to Ron Slavin, who manages Sorsby, 23 NFL teams have already inquired about his client. Among other teams, the Browns publicly backed out of his pursuit. That leaves the Jets, who are being tight-lipped.