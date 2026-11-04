“Hire Mike Norvell Again”: FSU Nation Firmly Rejects Brian Kelly After Ex-LSU HC Shows Keen Interest

Florida State finally pulled the plug on Mike Norvell after watching the program crumble. Now, Brian Kelly is eyeing the vacant job, but Seminoles fans aren’t exactly rolling out the welcome mat. For a coach who couldn’t survive LSU’s expectations, convincing an already furious fanbase that he’s the answer could be an uphill battle.

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Brian Kelly openly discussed his interest in the vacancy on Tuesday, November 3, two days after Mike Norvell was dismissed. Speaking on College Sports Radio on SiriusXM, the former LSU coach acknowledged the appeal of taking over a program with Florida State’s history and national profile.

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“When you’re talking to an unemployed football coach, every job’s a great job, you know?” he said. “But Florida State, look, I’ve got a great history with Florida State, great games.”

He also described the opportunity to lead a program with such a strong tradition as an “honor and privilege.” Florida State fans, however, weren’t exactly rushing to welcome him. One response stood out: “I’d rather hire Mike Norvell again.”

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The resistance isn’t difficult to understand once Kelly’s history with the school enters the picture. During his time at LSU, he faced Norvell’s Florida State team twice and lost both games. The Seminoles opened the 2022 season with a dramatic 24-23 win over LSU in New Orleans before dismantling the Tigers 45-24 in Orlando the following September.

Kelly’s history with Florida State extends to his Notre Dame days. The Seminoles beat his Fighting Irish 31-27 in 2014 before Notre Dame claimed a 41-38 overtime victory in 2021. But those results hardly carry the same sting as losing twice to the coach Florida State just fired.

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Kelly remembers those encounters as part of his connection to the program. FSU fans may not share the same enthusiasm, and several made their opposition unmistakable.

“Hard pass….” one posted.

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Another echoed with “Oh HELL NO!!”

“Including losing twice to Norvell. No thanks,” another remarked.

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The concerns extend beyond those LSU losses. Kelly left Notre Dame in 2021 chasing a national championship, only to be fired by LSU in October 2025 after a humiliating 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M. It was the Tigers’ third defeat of the season. Now, FSU fans are questioning why a coach who couldn’t meet LSU’s championship expectations should be trusted to rebuild another struggling powerhouse.

“This would be a terrible hire,” one fan wrote, appearing unconvinced that Kelly would fit Florida State’s football culture.

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“It wouldn’t surprise me if FSU made another huge mistake,” another posted.

Norvell rebuilt Florida State’s credibility with 10 wins in 2022 and a 13-0 run capped by an ACC championship in 2023. But the Seminoles’ controversial playoff exclusion preceded a brutal collapse. FSU finished 2-10 in 2024, 5-7 in 2025, and opened 2026 at 3-5. His dismissal now leaves Florida State facing a reported $50.3 million buyout, making its next coaching decision even more consequential.

Florida State has launched its national coaching search, with four regular-season games remaining. Rick Stockstill will serve as interim coach, while former Florida State national championship coach Jimbo Fisher has also surfaced as a potential candidate. Kelly has made his interest known. Whether Florida State wants to return that interest is another matter.