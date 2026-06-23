“His Dying Wish…”: ESPN’s Chris Fowler Reveals the Most Emotional CFB Game He Ever Called Involving a Young Cancer Patient

Since joining ESPN in 1986, Chris Fowler has called national championships, Rose Bowls, and some of the loudest nights college football has ever produced. He has witnessed dynasties rise and watched legends cement their legacies. But when he was asked about the most emotional game he has ever called, he didn’t mention a title game or a historic rivalry. He went back to a chilly October night in West Lafayette in 2018.

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“It was a game between Purdue and Ohio State,” Chris Fowler said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “There was a young cancer patient named Tyler Trent, a superfan who had essentially been adopted by the team.”

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Tyler Trent was battling osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that had ravaged his body. By the fall of 2018, his condition had become severe. Chris Fowler remembered just how fragile things were leading into Purdue’s matchup against No. 2 Ohio State.

“His dying wish was to see them win that game,” he said. “They were massive underdogs. Somehow, they got him out of bed and into the car to make it to the game. He was just hanging on, man. It was one of those magical nights.”

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Imago Credits: X

Nobody expected what happened next. Purdue demolished Ohio State 49-20 in one of the most shocking upsets of the decade, as Chris Fowler admitted the night felt almost cinematic.

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“It would have been a corny movie if it had been on film,” he said. “They blast Ohio State, and it’s a party.”

But according to him, the most unforgettable scene came after the final whistle. Tyler was wheeled through the end zone and into the locker room, where he waited to celebrate with the team that had embraced him as one of their own. Tyler was wheeled into the locker room to celebrate with the team, and later delivered remarks at Purdue’s post-game press conference.

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“It was just an incredibly powerful emotion, and I was barely keeping it together,” Fowler said. “I said, ‘Every Boilermaker would say, Tyler, this one’s for you.’ It’s my favorite game I’ve ever called because it went way beyond sports.”

Tyler Trent wasn’t a player or a coach. But by the time Ohio State arrived in West Lafayette, the 20-year-old sophomore had become the emotional center of Purdue. He arrived with a police escort and watched the upset from a suite at Purdue University’s Center for Cancer Research, smiling throughout the night. Head coach Jeff Brohm didn’t hesitate when discussing Tyler’s impact.

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“I think our players recognize that Tyler has overcome a lot and battled throughout a lot, and he still has that great smile,” he said in his post-game conference speech. “He’s definitely a Boilermaker. He’s number one in our heart.”

Tyler Trent’s story later spread nationwide through several media outlets. But what resonated most was Tyler’s perspective.

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Tyler Trent shared a profound message

Before his death in January 2019 at 20, Tyler Trent wrote words in the Indianapolis Star column that still feel heavy on the heart.

“Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be,” he wrote. “To make the most of whomever comes to visit, texts, tweets, or calls me. Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree. So why don’t we act like it?”

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College football often celebrates wins, trophies, and rankings. Tyler Trent reminded everyone that the most meaningful victories have nothing to do with scoreboards. Which is why Chris Fowler still considers Purdue’s upset of Ohio State his favorite game. And it’s not because of the 49 points or the unforeseen upset. But because for one magical night, the whole sport rallied around a young man who taught millions what courage actually looks like.