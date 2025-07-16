His Wife Found Him ‘Dead on Ground’, Months After Nick Saban Parted Ways With Him

The Alabama Crimson Tide is arguably the most storied program in college football history, and we know why it’s that, right? If it weren’t for Nick Saban’s coaching prowess, Alabama would still be in its pre-2007 obscurity. While Saban’s contribution is unmatched for Alabama, still, several other people were driving that team forward, and one of them was their iconic strength and conditioning head coach. The same coach who found life hard to get by after parting ways with Nick Saban.

Yes, we are talking about Scott Cochran, who joined Alabama back in 2007 with Nick Saban and championed their ‘Fourth Quarter Program.’ The same program became a cornerstone for Alabama, emphasizing off-season conditioning and maintaining physicality. The result? In 2009, Alabama outscored opponents in the fourth quarter, achieving a 121-32 points record. Moreover, in the BCS championship season in 2011, Alabama went 111-18 in the fourth quarter. But do you know Cochran wasn’t just a strength coach; he was much more than that?

None of the Bama fans could forget his signature thundering bullhorn voice, which became an iconic symbol for Alabama during his tenure. His voice was so much sought after by the Bama fans that he screamed like a lion whenever he shouted instructions to players. But that same voice took a toll on him. Cochran describes it like “a vise cranking his head.” Doctors advised Cochran to “stop screaming” to give rest to his brain nerves, but the passion for coaching ran deep in Cochran.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Rose Bowl-Ohio State at Oregon Jan 1, 2025 Pasadena, California, USA Nick Saban on the ESPN Gameday set at Rose Bowl Stadium. Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250101_lbm_al2_036

AD

So, instead of stopping, Cochran relied on pain medication prescriptions. Which in turn resulted in severe addiction and led to a near-death experience. “I overdosed. So, on April 10th, 2020, COVID was going on. So I’m at the house, doing a Zoom. We had a staff meeting. You’re like trying to learn things for the season if we’re going to have a season. Didn’t even know if we’re going to have one, right? Yeah, and my wife found me dead on the ground. Call the EMTs and go through the whole process. There’s this book called Smacked. That’s how my wife felt,” said Cochran, speaking on ‘Impacting Recovery—Uncensored.’

In 2019, Cochran left Alabama and went to Georgia with Kirby Smart to become the Dawgs’ special teams coordinator. At the time, the move was driven by the prospect of a designation change in coaching, but it was also done by Cochran in the hope of leaving the “stuff” behind. “If I change geographical location, maybe I can leave this stuff behind,” said Cochran.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cochran earlier told ESPN that he couldn’t actually leave the pain meds behind and went with a few pills with him to Georgia. And so, when the university closed due to COVID, the addiction became even more intense. So much so that Cochran said that he was “snorting 20-25 pills every day.” However, now Cochran has learned from his mistakes and is now preaching the learnings to the world.

Scott Cochran reflects on the time following his near-death experience

Cochran has now become the head coach of the West Alabama Tigers in 2025 and will look to lead the Tigers into relevance. Also, his record of 8 national titles with three different programs (Alabama, LSU, and Georgia) boasts an optimistic track record, and the team will benefit from his vast experience. As for his ‘addiction’ problem, he has left all those things behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I had one doc that would give me on the first or the fifth, like 1st through the fifth, depending on that 30-day window. And I had another doc that was on the 16th. Sure enough, it was fentanyl and almost killed me. Thank God it didn’t. Thank god my wife found me when she did,” said an emotional Scott Cochran.

Cochran’s story of overcoming extreme conditions and odds is a sheer test of resilience and showcases his determination. It’s a premonition about the negative consequences of addiction and obsession. Cochran has been sober since 2023, and he is going beyond just individual action to empower others. He currently serves as the President of the American Addiction Recovery Association.