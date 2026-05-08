Historic ACC Opponents to Open 2027 College Football Season in Canada

While the Big Ten and SEC are busy arguing over who deserves more CFP spots, the ACC is investing in international visibility. The conference is planting flags across continents. First was Dublin, then Brazil, and now Canada, where two historic ACC teams are scheduled to kickstart their 2027 season in Week 0.

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Syracuse and Wake Forest will officially open the 2027 season at BMO Field in Toronto, which holds more than 45,000 fans. Commissioner Jim Phillips seems focused on taking the conference global. The ACC already has a strong connection with Dublin through the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The conference played games there in 2016 and 2024, and Pitt will face Wisconsin there again in August 2027.

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Before that, the ACC will send NC State and Virginia to Rio de Janeiro this season, while North Carolina and TCU head back to Ireland. Now, Toronto joins the list as the games expand to three countries on three continents. It shows that the conference knows that perception matters.

Think of it like bringing a grand village festival to a whole new country. The ACC is not just playing a simple match in Canada; they are taking the heart of American college football to a massive new crowd. This historic step across the northern border is a brilliant move to win new lifelong fans.

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“We are thrilled to bring ACC football to an international stage in Toronto,” Phillips said. “This conference game represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our student-athletes and our member institutions, as well as put on full display the energy of college football to a new and diverse audience.”

“Building on our successful history of international games, from Dublin to our upcoming game in Brazil, this matchup reflects the ACC’s continued commitment to giving our student-athletes a first-class experience, as well as memorable experiences for our fans and alumni, all while helping to grow the game globally,” he added.

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The SEC dominates southern football culture. The Big Ten owns TV inventory and massive media payouts. So the ACC is trying to take its own unique approach. Before you start to roll your eyes, remember how people mocked the NFL for international games, too. Now, London games feel normal, and Germany games have become massive events.

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College football is following the same style. And the Orange was the perfect choice for Canada. Toronto sits roughly 245 miles from Syracuse, and they already have strong ties throughout Western New York and Ontario thanks to decades of recruiting connections in football, basketball, and lacrosse. The timing is deliberate, too.

The game will coincide with the Canadian National Exhibition, a massive annual event that draws more than 1.5 million visitors every year. So while Syracuse and Wake Forest are opening a football season, the ACC is really placing itself inside a gigantic entertainment for a full weekend. Besides, BMO Field is the home of the Toronto Argonauts (CFL) and Toronto FC (MLS) and will host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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“Partnering with Wake Forest and ESPN Events for this game created the unique chance for us to headline Week 0 while providing a destination game for fans to visit a world-class city just four hours from campus,” Syracuse AD John Wildhack said.

Toronto is close enough to travel easily. But that international pull still makes it special. And for Wake Forest, chances like this don’t come around often.

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Wake Forest gets a big stage moment

Programs like Wake Forest don’t always get these kinds of spotlight games. But after the Demon Deacons went 9-4 in Jake Dickert’s first season, the ACC and ESPN felt the program had earned a bigger stage.

“We are proud to have earned this unique opportunity, which puts Demon Deacon football, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, and the ACC on the international stage in the heart of a world-class city,” Wake Forest VP and AD John Currie said. “Being part of the festivities of the Canadian National Exhibition provides a true world-class student-athlete experience and amplifies the exposure of our university, city, and state, and adds to the fun Wake Forest fans can experience while supporting Demon Deacons.”

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He’s right. Exposure is very important in recruiting these days. A Week 0 game in Toronto on ABC or ESPN gives both teams the attention they normally wouldn’t get. And since this is the first-ever American college football season opener in Canada, the Syracuse-Wake Forest game becomes a bigger, major international headline event. That’s the genius of this.