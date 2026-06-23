Historic ACC Program Willingly Accepts Record $30M Deficit, Marking Fifth Operating Loss in Eight Years

The University of Louisville approved a $30.1 million athletic deficit in a $179.3 million budget, a striking sign of how much college sports economics have changed. The red ink also marks the Cardinals’ fifth operating loss in eight years, showing that the financial pressure has become a pattern rather than an exception.

A big reason for the growing financial gap is that the main university campus is cutting back its support. In earlier years, the university president often stepped in to help cover losses, including a $10 million bailout last year. This time, though, funding has been reduced by more than $10.1 million, going from $17.3 million down to just $7.2 million.

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The situation got worse because of changes to the football schedule, which hurt the program’s income. Louisville will now play only six home games instead of the usual eight. This happened after a planned home game against Georgia was canceled, and another game against Ole Miss was moved to Nashville. Missing two home weekends erased parking, concession, and gate revenue, totalling $4.2M, which, in a way, was a blow to their baseline gate revenue.

The math is stark, as Louisville relies almost entirely on men’s basketball to fund all other sports. The sport generates $16.9M profit, carrying the entire department, making about $28.4 million in revenue after spending $11.5 million. That creates a $16.9 million profit, which helps support all the other sports on campus.

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Most sports operate at a loss: women’s basketball ($4.2M), baseball ($4.13M), and volleyball ($1.67M). Because of this, the basketball program ends up carrying a large part of the athletic department. Even with a $30 million deficit, Louisville is still not cutting major spending.

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The school recently approved a 5% raise for assistant coaches on Jeff Brohm’s football staff. They also set aside up to $400,000 to replace five old turf fields across campus. The idea behind this is that spending on coaches and facilities is needed to stay competitive and win games.

School leaders believe that if they cut spending too much, the teams could get worse. That would then lead to fewer wins, lower TV value, smaller crowds, and less money from conferences and sponsors in the future. So instead of cutting back, they are choosing to keep investing in the program.

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To manage the short-term money problem, Louisville is using emergency financial tools.

Louisville’s plans to borrow from the bank

Their cash reserves have dropped sharply from $34 million to just $3.4 million. To cover the gap, the athletic department plans to use a $25 million line of credit from a bank and also take short-term loans if needed. This helps them stay stable for now, but it also increases financial risk.

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Louisville is not entering this blind. The department also projected a near $30 million deficit in the prior budget cycle, while reserves have kept shrinking and borrowing has become part of the routine. Across the ACC, other programs have faced similar pressure, but many have responded by cutting costs first rather than spending more.

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Looking ahead, Louisville is also building a new structure called Cardinal Ventures. This is a separate nonprofit group created to move faster than normal university systems. Its job is to bring in new corporate sponsorships and handle athlete revenue-sharing under the new House v. NCAA rules.

There are also plans for another business setup that could attract private investors. The goal is to bring in outside money, possibly from large firms, to invest in media rights and help reduce the school’s growing debt.