Historic Big 12 Program Moves On from Veteran Staffer Amid Department Restructuring

Full concession that it’s been said ad nauseam and almost sounds cliche now. But there are sporadic episodes to remind us that College Football is a business now, more than ever. And businesses are cutthroat. One Big 12 staffer, or executive rather, has just been hit with the full force of this reality. Turns out 20 years of ardent service and an intrinsic emotional connection to your program don’t quite cut it in the modern iteration of the sport.

The dynamics around CFB are changing, and the conclusive passing of the House Settlement earmarks this. But some things remain constant. Like when a school hires a new athletic director, best believe changes beckon. For good or for bad will be deliberated on much later. But a fresh AD and their fresh outlook are bound to shift the status quo in the building. Unfortunately, the hiring of an AD at a prominent Big 12 school has meant even the associate AD wasn’t exempt from getting the proverbial boot.

The TCU Horned Frogs have, in the grand scheme of things, been a steady, middling program. With the Cinderella-esque run to the Natty in 2022 being their biggest highlight in eons. Hindsight is 20/20, but losing 65-7 to prime Georgia in the championship game has transpired into HC Sonny Dykes’ program losing all momentum. A couple of relatively mild seasons since, in tandem with the rest of TCU athletics not living out it’s potential, led to the hiring of Mike Buddie as AD earlier this year. The former Army Black Knights head honcho has been stamping his authority since. But he wouldn’t have been too comfortable when he had to make a colleague, and the capacity he held, redundant this week. A few months of the new regime displacing someone who’d been in Fort Worth for two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Cohen was hired as TCU’s director of athletics- media relations in 2005. Which is their nomenclature for the SID or Sports Information Director, a common role around the collegiate athletics landscape. After being initially promoted to assistant AD, Cohen became the associate AD for communications in July ‘16. On Friday, he was relieved of his duties. Mark Cohen, in a statement on X, said his position in the organization had been eliminated entirely.

Cohen’s long-winded and elaborate statement on X was equal parts professional and emotional. Horned Frogs fans, in the aftermath of this news, are bemoaning the decision. It’s been alleged that Cohen, a stand-up figure for TCU raising two children on the spectrum, was nearing retirement anyway. So the prevailing sentiment in the fanbase is that he should’ve been afforded the chance to leave on his own terms all things considered. But the aforementioned statement he released through social media wouldn’t have you think Mark Cohen has any bad blood towards the university or regime whatsoever.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mark Cohen acknowledges Sonny Dykes and other TCU figureheads on his way out

“After 20 great years at TCU, my time as a Horned Frog is over,” began Mark Cohen. “I appreciate former Athletics Director Danny Morrison bringing me to TCU in 2005 and enjoyed working for him as well as other TCU ADs through the years. They, like all coaches, student-athletes, staff and media I served, can attest to how I was always available 24/7 anytime anything was needed,” he continued. This might come across to be self-flattering, but the discourse since Cohen’s almost inexplicable departure suggests this really was the case. It’s not just fans that are left soured by TCU’s decision. But even vetted members of the media like Bruce Feldman and Chris Vannini.

“Thank you to all the past and current TCU student-athletes I was so honored to encounter,” he proceeded. “I always said the best part of the job was the relationships with student-athletes. It would begin during your time on campus and continue well after your TCU careers. I look forward to keeping in touch.” read another excerpt from Mark Cohen’s statement. “Additionally, it was special to work alongside so many coaches across different sports. In particular, I’d like to recognize TCU Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes. He and his wife, Kate, are first class in every manner. I valued the respect, appreciation and trust Coach Dykes always showed me,” remarked Cohen. Sonny Dykes, or anyone from the school for that matter, is yet to publicly comment on Cohen’s exit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“In my heart, I know I gave my all to TCU while also meeting some of the best people l’ve ever come across in life. I am grateful for the major impact TCU had on my family. It was home to us. Go Frogs!” wrote Mark Cohen to sign off. You’d say his departure leaves behind a void in the athletic department, but the role doesn’t exist anymore by his own admission. This only thickens the plot in terms of what led to TCU making this call, and what’s the progression plan. The Big 12, especially on the football front, is experiencing some offseason so far. Alas, the Fort Worth community is definitely going to feel a void. Hopefully, Mark Cohen got adequate closure on why he was being let go after 20 years of diligence.