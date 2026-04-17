Historic College Football Program Abruptly Cancels Spring Game Showcase Due to Bad Weather

The historic college football program, dating back 141 years to its first season in 1885, has to make an announcement that is sure to disappoint fans. But the nature left the Bearcats with no other choice.

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On Friday, Cincinnati Football announced that the event, presented by Taste of Cincinnati, was called off due to forecasted inclement weather, including expected rain and thunderstorms. According to the weather report, the chance of rain is 80%.

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However, Cincinnati’s final spring practice will still take place, but it has been moved indoors to the Sheakley Athletics Performance Center and is now closed to the public. Interestingly, to make up for the cancellation, the college football program plans to host a Fan Fest event in August during fall camp, where fans can meet players and get autographs.

But will this abrupt cancellation cost fans anything? Maybe not, because fans who purchased prepaid parking passes for the showcase will automatically receive refunds in the coming days. This isn’t the first time such a change has been made; in 2022, the Spring Game was also moved from Nippert Stadium to the indoor practice facility and closed to the public due to a forecast of high winds, rain, and potential snow.

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This season, the remainder of the practice was conducted in good weather conditions, and the program has made steady progress under coach Scott Satterfield. Still, the program hasn’t yet reached the “glory” of its 2021 CFP appearance. Transitioning from a “Group of Five” conference to a “Power Four” league often requires a multi-year adjustment.

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The college football program could return to former glory

The Bearcats’ move from the AAC to the Big 12 initially resulted in a sharp decline in winning percentage before the 2025 rebound. Star players like Dontay “The Godfather” Corleone and TE Joe Royer fueled that rebound. Last season, with a 7-6 record, Cincinnati showed clear signs of an “upward trajectory.”

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In 2026, the Bearcats are integrating 46 new additions, including 22 transfers and 14 true freshmen. New transfer QB JC French IV has been a standout, throwing four TDs with no turnovers across two spring scrimmages. Returners Joe Cotton and Taran Tyo are also back, providing crucial veteran stability on the O-line. The backfield is looking deep with players like Zion Johnson, Gi’Bran Payne, and Zylan Perry.

The defense is installing an aggressive 3-4 scheme under new DC Nate Woody. “I am really pleased with the formation of our 2026 staff,” said Satterfield. “We have such an outstanding range of people on both sides of the ball with diverse experiences at the college and professional levels, and I have enjoyed seeing them bond with our players as we head into spring ball.”

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Now, let’s see how the Bearcats’ 2026 season unfolds.