Historic College Football Program Changes Jersey Colors After $186M Apparel Deal

NIL deals and direct revenue sharing came with their outrageous financial demands, and college football programs are doing their best to survive. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have joined several college football programs in making major changes to their apparel ahead of the upcoming season, as they change both sponsors and colors in a major deal with a global sportswear giant.

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Georgia Tech would switch from Adidas to Under Armour as the program’s official apparel provider starting July 1, 2026. The $186 million deal would run for a duration of 10 years and feature slight changes to the team’s gold and navy blue colors.

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The program is not just rebranding with more attractive gold and navy blue shades, deeper and bolder than the previous one, but it is also set to make about six times the annual average of their Adidas deal. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Chad Bishop, the program received an average annual payout of $3.11 million from Adidas, in cash and product, under its original 2018 contract. And while the deal was to expire in 2024, there was a two-year extension agreement between both parties.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Under Armour, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, amplifying the Georgia Tech brand across the globe, and enhancing the student-athlete experience, including through innovative NIL opportunities,” GT’s Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert said, per Yahoo Sports. “Our partnership with Under Armour will play a big part in Georgia Tech continuing to move forward in the new era of collegiate athletics and reaching our ambitions of competing for championships at the highest levels of collegiate athletics.”

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The deal takes place around the same time as Under Armour’s 30th anniversary. And it is more than just a celebration for the brand; it is a reunion, as Georgia Tech had signed a deal with Under Armor the same year the brand was established. The first deal came after over two decades of using Russell Athletic. However, Adidas interrupted them for eight years, before an eventual reunion 30 years after the first deal.

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The apparel launched exclusively on Friday at Barnes & Noble at Georgia Tech, with two of the program’s players present. Safety Savion Riley could not hold back his excitement, according to Atlanta News First, “I think it’s new and exciting, and I’m glad to have this new gear. Being the first person around it is amazing”. Offensive lineman Joseph Ionata also voiced the general belief that the current gold is richer than what they used to have.

Three other programs to change apparel brands this week

Penn State signed a massive 10-year, $300 million deal with Adidas that would begin on July 1, 2026. The deal brings an end to their 33-year partnership with Nike.

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Similarly, Tennessee is moving from Nike to Adidas on the same day. The program’s partnership with Nike lasted 11 years, and the Adidas deal will last 10 years.

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However, South Carolina is making a different switch, heading where Penn State and Tennessee Vols left. Ending a 19-year partnership with Under Armour, the program signed a 10-year deal with Nike. In eagerness, the school administrators posed for a photo with Nike logos on the program’s jersey as far back as last August, but it is not yet clear whether that is the same look the new designs will bear.