Historic College Football Program Faces Mass Exodus After Recording 8 Decommitments

Recruiting wins and losses are common in the NIL era, but Syracuse is starting to feel the heat. Fran Brown and the Orange have now lost eight recruits from their 2027 class to decommitments. There’s still plenty of time for the program to bounce back, but watching so many recruits reopen their recruitment at this stage isn’t ideal.

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The latest hit Orange suffered was on Tuesday, at the hands of three-star linebacker Ian McDuffie. He committed to Syracuse in mid-April, but the relationship didn’t last long. McDuffie has now flipped to UCF. It all went down after his official visit to the program this weekend, which changed his mind.

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McDuffie became the fourth decommit since the start of June, creating a frenzy among Syracuse fans. Sa’Nir Brooks, three-star running back Xavier Bala, and three-star tight end Michael Nnabuife are also players who flipped away from Fran Brown’s program, adding to a growing list of recruiting losses in the month of June.

Brooks eagerly embraced Syracuse after visiting the program with his cousin in 2023, making the Orange the first college he toured during his recruitment process. “I knew it was the place for me and that I was going to be pushed to be great,” he said.

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Brown was also personally involved in his recruitment and made an offer. It felt like a match made in heaven as he told the fans he was ready to take Syracuse to the next level; that’s why his flip left a deep sting. “I’m excited to get to work and represent Syracuse the right way,” Brooks said. “I’m ready to give everything I have and make the Orange proud.” He remains uncommitted.

Xavier Bala was the top recruit from New York, and Brown worked day and night to land him, feeling excited when he finally did so in May. But sadly, even he flipped to Boston, which had been on his trail alongside Syracuse for a very long time. As for Michael Nnabuife, the talented three-star tight end ultimately chose Alabama, giving the Crimson Tide another recruiting win while adding to Syracuse’s growing list of decommits.

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These are just the ones that happened in June; the list still continues and dates back to February when the domino effect started.

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Other decommits from the class of 2027

It all started in February when four-star defensive tackle Stanley Montgomery flipped from Syracuse. He stayed with them for almost 8 months, and it felt like he would make it to signing day, but then he posted about his decision to leave.

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“After much thought and consideration, and taking the time talking with my family, I’ve decided to de-commit from Syracuse University and reopen my recruitment,” read the post by Montgomery. Well, he landed a pledge at Penn State, becoming their 11th pledge.

The three-star athlete Davion Crumitie was next in line, who flipped all the way to Vanderbilt after lasting 5 months with Brown’s program. Auburn, Kansas State, Kentucky, Florida, and Wisconsin are among the other programs on his offer sheet after his decommitment.

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Brown will need to get back on the recruitment trail before it gets too late. The Orange still has 20 commits left in its 2027 class. However, all of them are three-star prospects, which has affected the program’s recruiting ranking. It is currently 11th in the ACC and 36th overall in the 2027 cycle.