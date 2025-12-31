Historic College Football Program Hires Nick Saban’s Former Staffer as New Assistant Coach

Nick Saban’s coaching tree is perhaps the biggest in college football. In the 2025 CFP playoffs quarterfinal, 5 head coaches trace their roots back to Nick Saban. But the news around his assistants never stop. One from the LSU stint is on the move to join Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, FSU’s special teams and linebackers coach, John Papuchis, has been hired by Eli Drinkwitz. Papuchis is bringing a wealth of experience to Columbia and has worked with a plethora of programs, including Maryland, Nebraska, and UNC. However, it remains to be seen what role the 47-year-old is assigned since Missouri has seen several departures from its backroom and coaching staff.