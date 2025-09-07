Historic College Football Program Infamous For Exploiting Transfer Portal Fields 83 Players In Week 2

Florida State dominated East Texas A&M with a staggering 77-3 victory in a noon kickoff that quickly turned into a clinic. The Seminoles scored on their first 10 consecutive drives, putting the game out of reach by halftime with a commanding 49-0 lead. Tommy Castellanos was sharp and decisive, stacking up early touchdowns, while the defense only conceded a late field goal. Duce Robinson electrified the secondary with explosive plays, and the crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium witnessed the power and depth of a roster hitting its stride early in the season.

The statistical dominance told the full story. Castellanos went 8-for-11 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns, including two needle-precise throws to Robinson. Robinson finished with 173 receiving yards and two scores, highlighted by long plays of 82 and 42 yards, turning the game into a track meet. Florida State kept the momentum rolling with those 10 straight touchdown drives to start the contest. The team efficiently used the game to begin building depth and put new players on the field.

As the final whistle blew, a clear sign of the team’s depth emerged: “Mike Norvell says around 90 players saw action for #FSU today. That’s nearly the entire roster. #Noles,” tweeted Dustin Lewis live, capturing the large rotation. According to the snap tracker, a staggering 83 Seminoles took snaps on offense or defense during the game — an extraordinary number, especially for Week 2.

The distinction between appearances and snaps is important. Specialists and situational players count as appearances, but 83 represents the number who actually logged offensive or defensive snaps. Both statistics illustrate a coaching staff focused on building a true two-deep roster with ample game film to evaluate.

Mike Norvell explained, “A lot of explosive plays. A lot of players, I think we were close to 90 players that got a chance to play today, and I was challenging them throughout. It didn’t matter the player that went in, the standard, the expectation, the responsibility of this program we all have.” This approach allowed starters like Castellanos, Robinson, and the core defensive rotation to get early breaks. At the same time, true freshmen and newcomers received vital live reps that can’t be simulated in practice.

Rolling out 83 players in a single game is even more impressive considering Florida State’s portal-heavy roster construction. Their 2025 transfer class, which included 16 portal additions, ranked in the top five nationally according to 247Sports. Typically, integrating such a large influx of new talent poses challenges to continuity. However, rapid in-game repetitions are helping these transfers and freshmen mature into reliable contributors quickly. Using a blowout like this to get graded snaps on 83 players is a textbook method to turn portal talent into practical depth before ACC play intensifies.

The timing of this approach aligns with FSU’s schedule, as the team is 2-0 with a bye week before hosting Kent State on September 20. This break provides crucial downtime for the starters to rehabilitate and corrections to be emphasized with the backups. Afterward, the team faces a steady ACC slate, including road tests at Virginia, a home clash with Miami, and a late-season trip to Clemson. The Week 2 blowout demonstrated that Florida State not only earned the win but also gained valuable repetitions and health—an ideal foundation going forward.

Ethan Pritchard Tribute: Unity and Strength in the Seminoles’ Roster

Week 2’s significance extended beyond the scoreline and statistics. The day honored Ethan Pritchard and his family, highlighted by teammates wearing No. 35 bands and shirts. Senior Earl Little Jr. carried Pritchard’s jersey to midfield before the coin toss, symbolizing the team’s solidarity and support during Ethan’s recovery at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The poignant moment bridged the gap between the hospital room and Doak Campbell Stadium, ensuring that Ethan’s place remains ready until his return.

After the game, Mike Norvell reflected on the team’s commitment: “Ethan’s dad came to spend today with us. He told me the other day he goes, this is where his boy wants to be. We got it done for him. We appreciate your strength, we appreciate your family, we appreciate your son. And we are gonna continue praying for him as a football family. And we thank you.” The solemn pledge represented more than celebration—it was a promise to keep showing up for their brother until he is back on the field.

A roster that pressed 83 players to contribute also played for one another, embodying balance in depth and heart. With a bye ahead and Kent State next, the film will help the coaches refine the depth chart, while the emotional bonds forged by visits and rituals will fuel the team’s resolve. This commitment will carry Florida State forward through the rest of September and beyond.