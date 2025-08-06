Historic College Football Program Lands Two WRs on Biletnikoff Watch List

It’s that time of the year again for college football, as experts and fans pitch in their predictions and hope for the best. The members of the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation are setting their eyes on those who stand to win the coveted Biletnikoff award. And a lethal duo from one of CFB’s best programs has made it to the list, vetting their status as one of the most elite.

Kalen DeBoer’s 2 season may be the year when the awards come rolling in at Tuscaloosa. His first saw him fumbling along the way, being in the shoes of a veteran like Nick Saban. But after one whole year, he’s found some steady ground. Alabama will be debuting one of the best WR rooms this season. Leading that charge are Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, who are going to be a nightmare for SEC defenses this season. And that’s why it’s no wonder the pair made it to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award watchlist.

It’s been some time since Alabama has seen a major award come their way. The last Alabama WR to win the Biletnikoff was DeVonta Smith in 2020. Despite the Tide’s tiered history, only 3 players have been able to claim this coveted award. Ryan Williams is easily one of the best there is on college football, maybe coming in after OSU’s Jeremiah Smith. Williams and Bernard join 9 more on this coveted watchlist.

Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard have an impressive production, totaling 98 passes, 1,659 yards, and 10 TDs. Williams is the leader in this stat board, also registering one of the best plays from Alabama’s rocky 2024 season against Georgia, a 75-yard touchdown catch. Now with new OC Ryan Grubb and in being under a much steady Kalen DeBoer’s system, the duo now stand to take Alabama back to its glory days. With a brilliant debut in Tuscaloosa wrapped up, Williams and Bernard are all fired up for an even better second season.

Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard’s thoughts on 2025 season

Williams was an elite recruit for the Tide, and boy did he live up to the hype. That 75 yarder TD is etched into Alabama’s glory wall forever. While Jeremiah Smith ruled the Big 10, it was a freshman Ryan Williams who was unstoppable in the SEC. His first two receptions in his debut game against Kentucky went for TDs, kicking off his collegiate career. Leading the WR room in receiving yards, he is now a WR that is not just a Biletnikoff contender, but on the watch list for many. Apart from this top honor, Ryan Williams is also in the race for the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award.

Now one of the best sophomore talents in the SEC, Williams claims he will unleash more of his talents this season. “Y’all just don’t know… everything I was dealing with last year… Lord willing, got a lot in store, but this wasn’t nothing,” he said. Germie Bernard, the leader of the receiving corps in terms of seniority, is clear about how the WR room will deliver. “I’m excited for us to spread the ball around, man. It’s all about being selfless in our room,” he said at a fall camp presser.

“People understand what their role is. They’re gonna do everything they can to execute in their role that they have,” he added. Williams and Bernard already have theirs rehearsed, and are ready to take center stage. As Kalen DeBoer looks to finish at a much better number than last years, how the WR room and the offense plays out will be an impacting factor. Having this brilliant WR duo is only going to work wonders for Alabama football this year, as they gear up to bring back the glory to Tuscaloosa.