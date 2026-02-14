Historic College Football Program Offers Eight-Figure Price to Join FBS, Following NDSU’s Footsteps

For over two years now, one FCS power out West has been pushing hard and trying to prove they belong at the FBS table. Now, according to reports, patience may finally be paying off because a new conference, one from the Midwest with a history of expansion moves, is suddenly listening.

The historic program, Sacramento State, and the Mid-American Conference have intensified discussions to the point that league presidents could cast a vote in the coming days, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. Here’s the figure that makes administrators nationwide raise their eyebrows: approximately $15 million. That’s the projected entry fee.

It looks like patience has led Sacramento State to knock on every door. The rebuilt Pac-12 Conference? Tried it. The Mountain West Conference? Pushed hard there, too. Both passed. But instead of backing off, AD Mark Orr and president Luke Wood doubled down. They even sought a waiver to play as an FBS independent last summer and were denied.

“That would be 1,000% a goal,” Wood said of joining an FBS conference.

If the deal is finalized, Sacramento State would follow the path just taken by North Dakota State, which is paying $12.5 million to the Mountain West and another $5 million in standard FBS transition fees. Looks like buying in is becoming the trend. Earlier, Memphis submitted a $200 million proposal to the Big 12, but it was rejected.

Similarly, SMU agreed to join with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 2024 through a groundbreaking, self-funded agreement. They willingly forgave roughly nine years of television returns, totaling over $200 million. Thanks to incredible support from boosters who raised over $159 million, the program could fill this gap and earn a coveted “Power Four” spot.

On the other hand, Sac State is currently stuck in scheduling limbo, with only seven games scheduled for 2026, most against FCS opponents. The MAC, after losing Northern Illinois and bringing in UMass, is still looking for stability. The move could also improve the conference’s television leverage with new ESPN negotiations on the horizon. While Sac State waits, another FCS powerhouse has already secured its move to the FBS.

NDSU moves up after making a major financial push

While Sacramento State is still negotiating its entry, North Dakota State Bison football already kicked the door open. Earlier this week, the Bison made it official that they’re joining the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member starting July 1. Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez didn’t hide her excitement either.

“We are thrilled to welcome North Dakota State. The Bison bring a championship mindset and a bold vision for growth,” Nevarez said.

The Mountain West has been rebuilding after losing programs like Boise State and others to the reshaped Pac-12 Conference. Bringing in NDSU was a calculated move for the conference. North Dakota State is coming off a 12-1 season, which makes that decision easier. Then there’s the money beyond the entry fee. Moving to FBS means more scholarships, bigger travel budgets, and better recruiting infrastructure.

“There’s going to be an increase, and it’s going to be a significant increase,” athletic director Matt Larsen admitted. “But we’ll get it to a level where we can compete based on dollars in Fargo.”

Now, North Dakota State will play against programs like UNLV, New Mexico, and the rest of the conference while Sac State is still waiting for the vote.