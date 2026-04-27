Historic College Football Program Records $15M Alcohol Sales in 2 Years

Home games don’t just bring in more crowds and excitement, but also a chance to earn more than just ticket sales. Teams and outside shopkeepers also benefit by selling food and beverages to the crowd. But for one Big Ten powerhouse, that gameday buzz translated into a staggering eight-figure windfall from the sales of one particular product.

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Michigan has made $15 million at Michigan Stadium over the past two years just from alcohol sales. This revenue came in right after alcohol became legal in their state in 2024. Michigan made about $2.3 million the same year from alcohol sales, and another $1.69 million during six home games in 2025, besides the $911,548 from the Zach Bryan concert.

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That night deserves its own note as well. The Zach Bryan show was the first full-scale concert in Michigan Stadium history, and organizers said more than 112,000 tickets were sold, which helps explain the increase in numbers.

This amount is higher than food and non-alcoholic drink sales, which bring in $4.19 million. From that, Michigan earns about $1.8 million in commission. The scale matters here. Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the country, so even a small jump in fan spending can turn into a massive number over a full-home schedule.

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Alcohol sales make up about 40% of all concession revenue at Michigan Stadium across 14 home games during these two seasons. This total includes both food and non-alcoholic drinks as well. On average, the stadium sold around one alcoholic drink to every two fans who attended the games. This made them an extra profit as sales were going up during the rivalry games, and fans were also consuming the drinks more at that time.

Only five games made more than $600,000 from alcohol sales over the past two years. These games were against Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington. The Texas game stood out the most because alcohol sales made up more than half of all concession sales in that game, which means fans spent more on alcohol than on food and other drinks.

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Other Michigan facilities also add to the overall business. Crisler Center produces about $1.48 million in food and beverage sales, and the university earns nearly $607,000 from that amount. Alcohol sales at Crisler also bring in another $566,000, which gives Michigan about $311,302 in revenue.

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Suites and club areas across different Michigan venues also add more money. They generate about $1.24 million in food and beverage sales, including nearly $364,000 from alcohol. This shows that many parts of Michigan’s sports facilities help increase total food and drink revenue.

But Michigan is not the only team that generated revenue from alcohol sales. Other major college football programs also earned money from selling alcohol last year. Nebraska led the group in one season with about $2.07 million in alcohol revenue. Tennessee also earned around $1.6 million from alcohol sales. LSU generated about $1.4 million in alcohol revenue during the same reporting period. Besides the massive revenue generation, the program also made a major impact on NFL drafts.

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Michigan made a major impact in the NFL drafts