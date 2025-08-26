Historic College Football Program Strips Player Off Captaincy After His Arrest

The 6’3″ Haymarket, Virginia native, Caleb Woodson, was on a perfect track to cement his place in the 2026 NFL Draft. He had already earned a spot on the prestigious Butkus Award watchlist, a remarkable feat, considering he was one of just eight ACC linebackers recognized. With all these achievements, Woodson carried the added honor of being named a Virginia Tech team captain— just last week. But now, he has charges pressed against him for the second time for the same thing in the university’s home country, and head coach Brent Pry has called the situation a “serious matter”, thus stripping him of his captaincy, also.

On Saturday, August 23, 2025, Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson was arrested in Montgomery County, Virginia, and charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). According to the police report, Woodson was taken into custody, booked, and later released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. The incident has resulted in a court date scheduled for September 9, 2025. But this was still not his first driving-related offense.

On July 30, 2025, Woodson was cited for reckless driving after allegedly being clocked at 96 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. That charge is also classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia law, and it carries a separate court appearance set for September 16, 2025. Both cases remain active, and no official judgment has been rendered at this time. However, the legal troubles have already brought consequences on the college football front, as revealed by Pry in his weekly news conference.

“There’s been a lot of discussions over the last few days regarding this matter.. And there’s certainly internal program consequences at play, measures at play, and then the university’s policy, the athletic department policies, we’re committed to seeing that out. As far as his play this weekend, that’s yet to be determined…..We removed his captain status. … with the opportunity to earn it back.” The same was reported by Tech sideline reporter Andy Bitter, who also happens to be the first to report Woodson’s arrest

Woodson’s rise to prominence at Virginia Tech was anything but easy. A lightly recruited three-star prospect out of Battlefield High School, he carved his path through sheer determination and versatility, crediting his background as a competitive swimmer that later defined his game.

After a modest freshman season in which he appeared in all 13 games and earned two starts, Woodson exploded in 2024 with a breakout performance. He tallied 72 tackles, including two sacks, one interception, and a standout showing against Old Dominion that earned him the coveted No. 25 jersey for the Rutgers game. Those efforts cemented his role as a leader on defense and ultimately as a team captain, making his current situation all the more jarring.

If Woodson is unavailable, the Hokies will be missing a cornerstone of their defense. The junior linebacker finished last season as Virginia Tech’s second-leading tackler and led all linebackers with eight tackles for loss, providing both production and leadership in a team that is still trying to find its identity under HC Brent Pry.

His absence, even for a short stretch, could hand a significant advantage to South Carolina this Sunday, a team capable of exploiting gaps in the middle of the field. So, as legal proceedings loom and internal measures play out, the question remains: Will Caleb Woodson suit up when Virginia Tech faces the Gamecocks this Sunday, or will the Hokies be forced to adjust without their defensive leader?