Historic College Football Rivalry Game Cancelled For 2 Consecutive Seasons

With changes in college football schedules, rivalry games are disappearing from the calendar. First, it was a major home-and-home series getting scrapped, including Georgia-Louisville, Georgia-Florida State, Alabama-Oklahoma State, and Miami-South Carolina. Those aren’t even the end. And now another historic rivalry has just entered the growing pile of canceled traditions. This time, it’s the programs run by Shane Beamer and Bill Belichick.

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But this one stings a little differently. South Carolina and North Carolina aren’t just two schools filling a slot. They’re neighbors who have been playing each other for over a century, sharing highways, barbecue joints, and bar fights over this game. When the Gamecocks and Tar Heels cancel even two years in a row, it feels like a piece of the region’s identity vanishes from the schedule.

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“The University of South Carolina and the University of North Carolina football programs announced that they have mutually agreed to cancel their home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons,” USC Athletics reported on May 22. “The Tar Heels were scheduled to play at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 2, 2028, with the Gamecocks making the return trip to Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Sept. 1, 2029.”

Now, those are reminders of what college football conference expansion brought. South Carolina replaced the September game with Bowling Green State of the Mid-American Conference to open the 2028 season at Williams-Brice. This marks the first time the Falcons and Gamecocks meet on the field.

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This change is happening because the SEC and ACC are both moving to nine-game conference schedules starting in 2026. Programs now have fewer openings, more obligations, and zero desire to stack up difficult non-conference games.



South Carolina, especially, was always headed toward this reality. The SEC still requires its members to schedule at least one Power Conference non-conference opponent every season. For the Gamecocks, that requirement is already permanently occupied by Clemson. So when the schedule tightened, something else had to go, and the state rivalry it was.

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This isn’t the first time South Carolina has changed its future schedule. The Gamecocks had already canceled a home-and-home series with Miami for 2026 and 2027. They also dropped future matches against NC State in 2030 and 2031, along with Virginia Tech in 2034 and 2035. Now, their upcoming non-conference schedule includes Furman, Wofford, App State, East Carolina, and Bowling Green.

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For people who live in the Carolinas, this series has always had a special place. It’s not just another Power‑4 game; it’s a border‑state bragging right that travels from Columbia to Chapel Hill with fans in the same parking lots, and the same arguments for weeks after kickoff. When you cut that out of the schedule, even for two years, you’re not just changing opponents, but reshaping the way fans experience the season.

The replacement with Bowling Green shows where college football scheduling is headed. From a business standpoint, it makes sense because it’s an easier path with lower risk and a better chance to start 1-0. But for fans, it’s like a major letdown. Emotions build up for rivalry games way before kickoff. Families talk about them, friends argue over them, and tailgates are built around them. SC fans were much more excited about facing Bill Belichick’s team than seeing BGU come to Williams-Brice. That’s why this cancellation hurts a lot of people.

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South Carolina-North Carolina border rivalry meant something

The series between South Carolina and North Carolina dates back to 1903 and has been played 60 times overall. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series, winning 36 games, losing 20, and tying 4. But the Gamecocks have won eight of the last 10 matchups since 1988. But NC topped it with the latest win, which came in the 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte.

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Interestingly, both teams are also coming off rough 4-8 seasons in 2025. But at the end of the day, college football needs games that mean more than rankings or playoff discussions. It needs regional rivalries that bring emotion, history, and passionate fans willing to travel across state lines just to support their teams.

Every time another rivalry disappears from the schedule, college football becomes a little more streamlined, but it also loses a little of the heartbeat that draws fans in. Those games aren’t just dates on a calendar; they’re the moments people plan their lives around, and when they’re gone, even for a season or two, the sport feels a little different.