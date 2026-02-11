Historic College Football Stadium Honoring WWI Veterans at Center of Naming Rights Discussion

For nearly a century, the name on the University of Missouri’s football stadium has served as a solemn tribute to fallen soldiers. The place has always carried that weight, but right now, it’s on the verge of being replaced, and its legacy has a price tag. Mizzou is actively looking to sell naming rights to Memorial Stadium.

The stadium is the university’s own memorial project alongside Memorial Union and was dedicated to the 112 Mizzou alumni who died fighting in WWI. But if a deal gets done, the word “Memorial” will reportedly be removed from the name. The school confirmed it is working with Intersect Partners, a firm that specializes in sports property sales, to find a corporate naming partner, with Deputy AD Eric Morrison helping lead the search. And Mizzou Director of Athletics, Laird Veatch, is on board with this idea.

“This is another incredible opportunity to position Mizzou Athletics for the future,” Veatch said. “Memorial Stadium enters its second century as college athletics continues to evolve rapidly. Securing naming rights reflects our ‘Will to Win,’ which includes a commitment to investing aggressively in our ability to recruit, retain, and compete to win championships, while also being thoughtful and intentional in honoring our past.”

This move makes sense because the Tigers spent big on the Centennial Project. The $250 million renovation project, with a new north concourse, is scheduled to open before the 2026 season.

If a deal is struck, Missouri would become the third SEC stadium with corporate naming rights, joining Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Vanderbilt signed a 10-year deal with FirstBank in 2022, while Kentucky locked in a 12-year agreement with Kroger back in 2017. Still, this one feels different because of the historical significance. “Memorial” isn’t a random sponsor-free tradition, but it was intentional.

Memorial Stadium and Memorial Union were twin tributes when they opened in 1926. The university says it plans to honor the original dedication in new ways if a naming deal goes through. They’ve been in discussions with veterans’ groups and military representatives.

“At the same time, we look forward to taking this incredibly valuable branding opportunity to our corporate community,” Veatch added.

While the university’s outreach to veterans’ groups is a necessary step, it remains to be seen whether these gestures will appease those who view the name change as a betrayal of the stadium’s original purpose.

The 62,000-seat stadium itself has evolved constantly, with renovations happening in 1978, 2003, 2012, and 2019. They changed their surface from grass to turf to AstroTurf in 2021. The Centennial Project is just the latest phase. This place hasn’t been frozen in time, but the name has. All that said, modern colleges need more money.

You don’t spend $250 million and not look for long-term revenue offsets. Naming rights deals can bring in eight figures annually, depending on the structure. And if the name is going to change, it’s worth remembering what’s actually behind it.

Missouri’s home ground: a century built into the concrete

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium opened in 1926, and from day one, it had character. The stadium, which hosted a major sellout against Alabama just last year, had a much humbler beginning, as its first game was a muddy, scoreless tie against Tulane.

They played the game in sawdust and bark because the grass hadn’t grown at that time. Interestingly, people still talk about a rock crusher that lay buried under the turf. True or not, it’s been part of the lore forever.

The north end zone rock “M” carries that same history. Freshmen built it in 1927 using leftover construction stones, and it’s massive, about 90 by 95 feet. It’s still one of the first things you notice in the stadium. Seniors take a rock from it after their final home game, and that tradition hasn’t changed.

The iconic “M” has endured its share of highs and lows over the years. One of its most famous moments came in 1957, when pranksters altered it into an “N” on the eve of the Missouri–Nebraska matchup. Thanks to quick action from Mizzou’s groundskeeper and a group of young helpers who earned free tickets for their work, the landmark was returned to an “M” before the opening kickoff.

Despite the numerous renovations, the core identity of Faurot Field has remained intact. This unblemished history is why this whole naming rights conversation feels different.

While the financial realities of modern college athletics are undeniable, Missouri’s decision forces a difficult conversation about whether tradition and memorialization have a price tag.