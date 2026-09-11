Historic FCS Program Forced to Cut Game Short Over Blowout After Being Paid $760K to Play

Florida A&M traveled to Hard Rock Stadium with a guaranteed $760,000 paycheck, but the night quickly turned into a painful reality check. The Miami Hurricanes showed no mercy against the historic FCS program powerhouse, beating them 77-7. They piled up points so fast that both head coaches ultimately agreed to cut the game short.

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“With Miami leading Florida A&M 77-0 in the third, the coaches agreed to shorten the 4th quarter to 10 minutes,” an X post of ESPN College Football read.

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The decision reflected just how far the game had leaned in Miami’s favor. With the outcome already settled, both Florida A&M HC Quinn Gray and Miami’s HC Mario Cristobal agreed to reduce the final quarter, bringing the night to an earlier finish. FAMU received $760,000 to play the game, with $720,000 going to the program and $40,000 covering the Marching 100’s trip to Hard Rock Stadium.

This brutal beatdown is far from an isolated incident between the two Florida programs. It is simply part of a recurring pattern. Heading into the game, Miami held a dominant 11-1 head-to-head record against FAMU, and just like their 12th win over the Rattlers, almost every single victory followed the same script.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

In their previous matchup in September 2024, the Rattlers pocketed a similar guarantee check only to walk away on the wrong side of a 56-9 thrashing at Hard Rock Stadium. Going back even further, Miami handed FAMU a 70-3 shellacking in 2016, showing that taking big checks from major FBS powerhouses often comes with a guaranteed, painful price on the field.

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Miami scored touchdowns on 11 of its first 12 possessions, with the only non-scoring drive being a kneel-down to end the first half. The Hurricanes finished with a school record of 856 yards and 42 first downs, while FAMU managed just 107 yards for the entire game.

The Rattlers did not cross midfield until late in the second quarter and were scoreless through three quarters before a defensive fumble finally got them on the board.

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The Rattlers were already playing without starting quarterback Isaiah Knowles, who suffered a season-ending thumb injury during the game against South Carolina State on September 6.

During Florida A&M’s game against Miami, backup quarterback Dustin Fletcher initially went 5-of-10 for 27 yards before freshman Armond Parker took over, though Fletcher later returned to the field to finish the night with 33 total passing yards. FAMU converted 1 of 14 third downs and averaged only 2.3 yards per snap, leaving Miami in control from the kickoff.

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With FAMU unable to slow Miami down, the Hurricanes were able to work through their entire depth chart. QB Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 attempts for 252 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to backup QB Luke Nickel. Nickel went for a perfect 8 of 8 for 144 yards and three more scores.

The Hurricanes had the game in hand early, and Cristobal was able to empty the bench and get meaningful snaps for his backups. Though the result was never in doubt, the question remains for FAMU on what they can carry forward from a night like this as the competition gets tougher.

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Mario Cristobal praises Miami’s progress after another dominant performance

Miami HC Mario Cristobal was more focused on the team’s progress from the Week 1 game against Stanford to the Week 2 game against the Hurricanes.

“We did a lot,” Cristobal said, according to KSAT.com. “Certainly, just wanted to see our guys play fast and free and improve. That was the most important thing; going 1-0 is always the goal, but in college football, every single week you better get better. In some respects, I think we did that tonight.”

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Now, as Florida A&M returns home to host Tennessee State on September 19, Miami heads to Wake Forest on September 18 with a 2-0 record. Though Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney have given the Hurricane offense early momentum, the real tests are still ahead.