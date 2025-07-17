Historic HBCU Land $20M in Funding, Months After NFL Legend’s Appointment as HC

Coming off the back-to-back one-win seasons in 2023 and 2024, Delaware State University fired its head coach, Lee Hull, and chose to go in an unfamiliar direction. The HBCU with an over 130-year history hired a first-time head coach in DeSean Jackson. A retired NFL legend coming to an HBCU to start his coaching career. The goal? Mimic what Deion Sanders achieved at Jackson State. The current Colorado head coach went 27-6 in his three years at the HBCU program.

However, unlike Jackson State, where Coach Prime was able to recruit Travis Hunter, the situation at the Hornets wasn’t the same for Jackson. The program has struggled to modernize its facilities. The result? Top talents choose other HBCUs. Some of those woes are set to go away. Thanks to a bond bill approved by the state.

Delaware’s bond bill was approved on July 1, providing a $20 million package for the construction of a new field house. The state’s colors will be showcased at a new facility near Alumni Stadium, an expansive project that will cover 70,000 square feet as part of the “Athletics Transformation Project,” which will feature a 50-yard turf field. What will the new field house include?

A 50-yard indoor turf field for practice.

Team meeting rooms.

Player lounge areas.

New locker rooms.

Aside from the football roster, non-athletes and other sportspeople would be welcome to make use of the compound. “It’s going to inject a lot of energy and goodwill into our campus,” said Athletic Director Tony Tucker. “We can’t wait to get started; This is the perfect time for Delaware State athletics. We can reach heights never seen before by the university,” he told Delaware Online.

DeSean Jackson, the new head coach, understands the impact this investment could have on the entire program. Especially when it comes to recruiting new talent. “Coming from a big school like Cal and seeing them transform over the years [through upgrades], I think it’s really gonna help with recruiting,” Jackson said.

Jackson also noted how it makes the program competitive. In the past, athletes have preferred schools like Norfolk and Howard over DSU. “Not having people overlook us, and go to rival schools like Norfolk and Howard who have eye-popping facilities, will be huge,” Jackson further said.

However, the new field house is one of the components of DSU’s broad plan to revamp its infrastructure. The plan also includes the construction of a new DSU convocation center—a one-stop venue to host wrestling, volleyball, basketball, and other major games. As per the Athletic Director, the idea is to utilize the university’s location at the center of Delaware. “Our location could become a key venue for high school sports,” Tucker said.

It all started with DeSean Jackson

The Blue Hens welcomed former NFL star turned head coach DeSean Jackson to their coaching staff in December last year. While it is his first head coaching job, and there is still a lot to learn, no one can argue with his playing pedigree. Jackson holds the record for most career touchdowns of 60+ yards in the NFL. He made history in 2010 when he became the first player selected to the Pro Bowl as both a WR and a return specialist. Not to forget the three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl championship he has to his name.

Of course, there’s a risk attached to the hiring. It may fail, but even the Athletic Director knows it can’t go worse than their previous two seasons. And as we mentioned, what if Jackson repeats what Deion Sanders did for Jackson State? That is the dream for Tony Tucker.

“He’s brought a lot of energy to the football program, as well as the university,” the athletic director said.