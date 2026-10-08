Premium SEC College Abruptly Dismisses WR From the Program Days Ahead of Key Conference Matchup

The Red River Rivalry will split the Cotton Bowl stadium at Dallas into 2 equal parts. Thousands of burnt orange Longhorns on one side and Crimson Sooners in the other. Though the seating will be equal for the fans of both teams, the emotions they might feel will certainly skew Austin’s way.

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Even before both teams take on the field, Brent Venables has lost a member of his WR room, affecting the roster depth, and making it even more difficult to overcome against a Texas team that is firing on all cylinders.

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CFB insider Colton Sulley revealed through his X account that the Sooners are parting ways with their freshman wide receiver, Jahsiear Rogers. The development came at a difficult time for Oklahoma, as the Sooners are 2-2 this season and 0-1 in SEC play. In their last clash against the Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma suffered a humiliating 41-13 defeat.

Rogers never actually played against the Bulldogs, so it remains a mystery why he was removed from the team in the first place, as the Sooners have yet to provide a reason for his dismissal. As for Rogers, he had played in just one game, the opener against UTEP, where he logged just six snaps. But his high school career showed that this was an athlete who had the talent. So who squandered it? Was it the coaching at Oklahoma, or was Rogers just not cut out for the college game?

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Rogers came to Oklahoma as a highly touted prospect, rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports. He was initially committed to Penn State but flipped his commitment to the Sooners in late October 2025, shortly after James Franklin was fired as the Nittany Lions’ head coach.

Before making the jump to Sooners, Rogers had already established himself as a promising playmaker at Appoquinimink High School in Delaware. During his junior season, he hauled in 37 receptions for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 23.7 yards per catch.

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His performance earned him Delaware Class 3A First-Team All-State honors, while he continued to draw attention as one of the state’s top prospects.

“With the ball in his hands, he can score at any point in time,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of Rogers on signing day in December.

In Oklahoma, he earned praise from several players and coaches, who believed he was someone with what it takes to reach the top. Coming out of the spring game, Rogers had started to generate plenty of intrigue, hauling in five receptions for 70 yards and showing flashes of a player capable of earning a role in the rotation.

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His performance offered Oklahoma fans plenty of optimism, and even his own teammates became fans of him.

“He’s a really good player,” fellow wide receiver Isaiah Sategna said of Rogers earlier this season, according to SI. “Shoot, he can high-point the ball. He likes to go get that ball, and he’s really fast. I would say another thing for him is just the details, you know. Details, details, details. You see how it keeps popping up.”

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Despite that, he never really became a playmaker for the team, failing to record a catch in his lone appearance this year.

However, it should not necessarily be blamed on him, as Oklahoma has been facing a drought in its wide receiver room, with the group struggling to produce consistently in recent years. Sategna has emerged as the exception, recording 20 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns this season.

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Tight end Rocky Beers ranks second on the team with 18 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns. After him, Virginia transfer Trell Harris is next on the Sooners’ receiving list, with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. However, Harris suffered an injury in the loss to Michigan and will miss Saturday’s clash against Texas.

Oklahoma’s receiving corps now features three freshmen: Daniel Odom, Jayden Petit, and Xavier Okwufulueze. Among them, Okwufulueze is the only one to have made an appearance this season, logging two offensive snaps in the Sooners’ season opener against UTEP.

The Sooners are bracing themselves to face the Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas. The road ahead looks tough, with Texas having beaten Oklahoma in the last two meetings, while the Sooners also enter the rivalry clash with a lower win probability. Amid all that, what is unfolding in Oklahoma’s wide receiver room is raising even more questions around the stability of this program for the season ahead.