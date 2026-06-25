Historic SEC Program Sells Stadium Naming Rights to Boost Multi-Million-Dollar Revenue

The University of Arkansas just locked in a massive 13-year corporate partnership with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For the fans who have been calling the venue Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the last 25 years, a big change is coming. Starting on July 1, 2027, the venue will officially be rebranded as CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium.

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“We are thrilled to welcome CommunityAmerica Credit Union as the Official Credit Union of Arkansas Athletics as one piece of a partnership that will benefit our student-athletes, fans and the state of Arkansas for years to come,” University AD Hunter Yurachek told at press release. “Our vision in the Department of Athletics is to be our best and CommunityAmerica’s commitment to excellence as a trusted, people-driven financial institution mirrors that same vision. This partnership is just getting started but its impact will help shape our future.”

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You will not see the new name on the stadium right away because changing all that branding is a logistical nightmare. Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek explained that it will take about 9 to 12 months just to swap out every single piece of signage. They actually have to bring heavy cranes into the stadium just to change the necessary signs near the scoreboards.

Because of this, the school is using the entire upcoming 2026 football season as a buffer period under the old Reynolds name. When it comes to the money, both sides are keeping the exact dollar amount a total secret. Yurachek explicitly said they aren’t disclosing the price because keeping it private gives Arkansas a “competitive advantage” in future business negotiations.

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Even though they won’t share the final numbers, Yurachek previously told the Board of Trustees that a naming rights deal for this stadium should bring in $4 million to $5 million every year.

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This contract is way bigger than just slapping a new logo on the front gates. CommunityAmerica is also becoming the Official Credit Union of Arkansas Athletics. By doing this, they are actually using this opportunity to fuel their banking expansion into Northwest Arkansas, especially after their recent merger with Unify Financial Credit Union.

With the deal come perks for the fans and students, such as official Razorback-branded checking accounts, debit cards, and credit cards launching sometime in 2027. On top of that, the credit union is opening one of its physical branches right on campus.

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They are also renaming the stadium’s premium hospitality section, the SEC Club, to the CommunityAmerica Club. A big chunk of this partnership involves supporting the athletes directly through NIL opportunities. CommunityAmerica will be working alongside the players to offer them financial backing while teaching them real-world financial literacy.

However, some traditional fans on platforms like Reddit are bummed to lose the historic “Reynolds” name. Apparently, that’s the price to pay. The university, however, is focused on the greater good and the financial boost this deal brings to Fayetteville.

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Not to mention, Arkansas is actually the third SEC school to sell its football stadium naming rights to a corporation.

The other two SEC schools

Before Arkansas made its big announcement, the University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University were the only two SEC schools to sell out their football stadium naming rights.

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Kentucky first one to sell their rights, all the way back in 2017. They signed a 12-year contract worth a total of $22.2 million with the Kroger supermarket chain. Which breaks down to about $1.85 million flowing into the school’s athletic department every single year. Because of that check, the historic 61,000-seat Commonwealth Stadium was completely rebranded to Kroger Field.

As part of the deal, Kroger became the official grocery, pharmacy, and campus move-in partner for the entire university.

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Vanderbilt followed them in 2022 by teaming up with Nashville-based FirstBank. They officially changed their home turf from Vanderbilt Stadium to FirstBank Stadium. However, for some reason, they kept the actual playing surface named Dudley Field.

When it comes to the money bit, Vanderbilt handled things exactly like Arkansas is doing right now by keeping the exact dollar figures a total secret. Because Vanderbilt is a private university, they are legally allowed to shield their financial data from the public. We’ll never have an idea about the valuation of the deal.

This trend isn’t stopping anytime soon either, as the University of Missouri recently announced that they are also actively hunting for a corporate sponsor to rename their 100-year-old Memorial Stadium.