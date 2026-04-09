Historic SEC Stadium Set to Host Lionel Messi, Argentina In Soccer Friendly

Global soccer superstar Lionel Messi needs no introduction, and after his stint with Inter Miami, La Pulga’s popularity has only grown exponentially in the United States. Messi’s national team, Argentina, is set to face Honduras in a friendly game on June 6 before the FIFA World Cup. The SEC venue for that once-in-a-lifetime showdown couldn’t have been any better.

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According to reports, Kyle Field at Texas A&M will host the matchup between Argentina and Honduras. The Argentines are the defending world champions, and the game will be a part of the ‘Road to 26’ series, marking only the second soccer game played at College Station. By selecting that venue, the organizers will surely try to cater to some of the SEC’s passionate fan base flocking to watch the greatest Argentine.

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“We look forward to seeing international soccer return to Kyle Field, especially ahead of the World Cup this summer,” Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts said in a statement. “This is a very exciting time for soccer across the world, as well as in the state of Texas. We are always looking to advance the brand of Texas A&M to grow its established global reach and impact. We know hosting these kinds of events emphasizes that strategy and allows us to continue expanding our footprint.”

Kyle Field is already one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and has seen numerous memorable moments since its construction in 1904. It has undergone several subsequent renovations in 1953, 1967, 2003, and most recently in 2015. Now, the stadium boasts a capacity of 102,733, ranking 6th in the world.

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College football stadiums naturally become obvious venues to host big-name soccer games. Among the top-10 stadiums (in terms of capacity) in the world, 8 of them are college football stadiums. Of those, 5 are from the SEC. The game will not only boost the program’s revenue but also put a global spotlight on the Aggies, with folks from over 100 countries watching Messi and Argentina.

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“We’re proud to welcome international soccer back to College Station,” College Station’s Mayor John Nichols said. “Events like this showcase our ability to host on a global stage and give our community and visitors the chance to experience something truly special right here at home.”

Apart from Texas A&M, Argentina is trying to make the most of that SEC brand and will also play its next friendly game at another SEC venue.

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Another SEC school is making history for the first time in 87 years

Argentina will play its second friendly game against Iceland on June 9 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. While Texas A&M did host the Mexico vs. Brazil game in June 2024, for Auburn, a soccer game is happening for the first time in its 87-year history. In a sense, it will be a watershed moment for the Tigers, as their first soccer game will be graced by none other than the greatest Argentine, Lionel Messi.

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Kyle Field is the largest SEC stadium, with a capacity of 102,733, while Auburn’s Tiger Stadium, with a capacity of 102,321, ranks second in the SEC and 7th in the world. But even with that capacity, Lionel Messi’s pull can easily sell out all tickets within days. Messi has previously played games at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, both of which were sellouts. And this time, Messi can create history, too.

The Argentine superstar has already scored goals at 223 venues, including 32 stadiums in the United States. If he scores a goal at either Kyle Field or Tiger Stadium, it would be his first goal at a college football venue. Tickets for the games will be on sale from April 15 at 10 a.m. ET, but fans can also register for pre-sale access.