Who Are the Announcers for UCLA vs UNLV Week 2 College Football Game?

The bottom line is that UCLA got embarrassed in Week 1. There is no denying that last week’s 43-10 home defeat was brutal. Nico Lamaleava looked shaky, the offense was stiff, and the defense seemed to wish it wanted to be anywhere other than the Rose Bowl. Dan Mullen’s got them feeling confident, and Anthony Colandrea can sling it. Add in “Jet” Thomas pounding the rock and Jaden Bradley stretching the field, and suddenly, UCLA’s defense has something real to worry about.

So what does it mean? UCLA has way more talent on paper, but they’d better wake up quickly. Lose this one, and the season could go off the rails before it even gets started. Win it, and you’re back on track at 1-1 with New Mexico and Northwestern coming up. This feels like a make-or-break Saturday for the Bruins. Adding to the anticipation is the veteran broadcast team set to bring this matchup to life.

Rich Waltz is the play-by-play voice for this one, and he boasts a résumé that goes on forever. If you’ve watched baseball or college football in the last 20 years, you’ve probably heard him. The guy’s called everything from Roy Halladay’s perfect game to Kumar Rocker’s 19-strikeout no-hitter at Vanderbilt. He spent over a decade as the TV voice of the Miami Marlins, worked MLB coverage on Fox, ESPN, and TBS, and is now one of CBS Sports’ go-to voices for college football and basketball. Waltz is steady, experienced, and the kind of broadcaster who’s seen it all.

Robert Turbin, the former NFL running back most fans remember from his time in Seattle, will be up in the booth with him. Before backing up Marshawn Lynch during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, Turbin set a record at Utah State. He offers a fresh player’s viewpoint and deep insight, the kind of analyst who understands exactly what’s going on in the trenches. Since retiring, Turbin has become a regular on CBS Sports Network, steadily making a name for himself in the booth.

Jordan Giorgio will provide the sidelines updates. Though she joined CBS Sports just a year ago, she’s already proven herself to be a talented reporter and host. Before CBS, Giorgio covered the Washington Commanders, Capitals, and Ravens for NBC Sports Washington. A Florida State alumna, she began her career covering Seminoles sports before landing a prominent CBS role. Giorgio’s enthusiasm from the field, combined with Turbin’s fresh perspective and Waltz’s experience, creates the perfect broadcasting team for Saturday.

UCLA looks to bounce back in first road test vs. UNLV

The Bruins head to Vegas aiming to erase the sting of their 43-10 thrashing by Utah. They face a UNLV team already 2-0 under Dan Mullen at Allegiant Stadium on their first road trip of the season. The last time these programs met, in 2016, Josh Rosen and Soso Jamabo dominated in a 42-21 Rebels victory. Although Jamabo scored three touchdowns in the first half alone that day, this UCLA squad currently seems far from replicating that performance.

Nico Iamaleava knows all eyes are on him. Instead of igniting UCLA’s offense, the Tennessee transfer spent much of the last game running for his life and threw for just 136 yards with one interception. “Everything we want is still ahead of us. It’s week one and our mindset is shifted to our opponent in week two. We have to go out there and dominate, execute at a high level like our coaches are putting us in a position to do,” he said.

If there’s one bright spot to hold onto, it’s Anthony Woods. After squeezing past a defender on a 19-yard catch-and-run, the transfer running back scored UCLA’s lone touchdown against Utah. “He was showing us our pass protection… giving us some more technique so we could pick it up better. I’ve learned a lot,” Woods said, acknowledging this past week’s practices as a wake-up call. But UNLV’s Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas, who has already racked up four touchdowns in two games, remains the other “Jet” running back the Bruins will have to contain on Saturday.

UCLA faces a critical moment where a win could reset their season and boost confidence heading forward. With strong broadcasts and key players poised to step up, this weekend’s matchup is a true test of the Bruins’ resilience and potential.