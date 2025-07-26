Hokies’ Kyron Drones Bares How Things Are With Cousin Cam Ward Since Controversial Last Meeting

It was the most electric game Lane Stadium had hosted in years. The Hokies were this close to pulling off a road stunner over the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes until a certain review room in Charlotte said otherwise. A Hail Mary. A dogpile in the back of the end zone. A catch—ruled a catch. And then, heartbreak. Miami walks away with a win. The ACC walks away with… well, more slander. But amid all the postgame chaos, finger-pointing, and fans furiously zooming in on blurry replays, there was a quieter subplot bubbling just below the surface.

Because QB1 Kyron Drones was going head-to-head with a top-ten team. But more importantly, he was staring across the field at family, his cousin Cam Ward, the new face of the Canes and now the NFL. Add a questionable final call, the national spotlight, and a brotherly rivalry? Yeah, it got real. But instead of trading words or sideline stares, Drones says what happened next was nothing but love.

“This is still—it’s a brotherhood,” Drones told reporters this week at ACC media day. “Even after the game, [Cam] didn’t come talking trash to me. I mean, he could have. That’s what I expected coming from him, but it was all a brotherly love.” When that Hail Mary was caught, the crowd went crazy, and although whatever happened could be put on poor/good officiating (poor for most people), Cam Ward had all the bragging rights to talk trash to Drones. But, well, you don’t become the No. 1 pick just by your football prowess, do you? Your personality is also part of the equation.

Drones added, “We played a hell of a game, the most-watched game in a lot of years at Virginia Tech. So, it was a good thing. And it’s all going to be love. I wish them nothing but the best going into camp this year.” Apart from that last decision, the game was nothing but absolute entertainment. Miami was trying to overcome a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter, and Virginia Tech was going toe-to-toe with them; no doubt it was their most-watched game.

Now in the 2025 season, the Hokies have got a quarterback who isn’t just tough; he’s mature. Drones showed poise in one of the most emotionally volatile moments of the season. He stood tall when the refs (allegedly) didn’t. And Hokie Nation? You should be hyped about it. Because if drones can shake off ACC chaos, a controversial cousin clash, and still come out preaching “brotherly love”? Just imagine what he’ll do with a clean pocket, a vengeful locker room, and that same rocket arm he nearly used to ruin Miami’s perfect season. Revenge tour, anyone?



Kyron Drones backs Shedeur amid draft doubters

While Shedeur Sanders continues to face doubters and hot takes in the aftermath of his draft slide, Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones isn’t buying into the noise. Asked what he’d say to those still skeptical of Shedeur, Drones didn’t hesitate to defend the Browns’ signal-caller, not just as a quarterback, but as a person. “A lot of people got their own opinion about Shedeur, and they don’t really know Shedeur for real,” Drones said, giving a pointed reminder that most critics are operating with incomplete pictures. He trained with Shedeur and Cam Ward this offseason, so trust him; he knows.

Drawing a parallel to his own experience last year, Drones emphasized how public perception can often miss the mark. “It’s like what I was dealing with last year, just not really worried about what other people say,” he explained. “I mean, I know Shedeur don’t care about what other people say.” That kind of mindset, honed through experience and shared struggle, is exactly why Drones believes in Shedeur’s ability to thrive regardless of the chatter outside the locker room.

For Drones, it all comes down to authenticity and focus. “If you know him, you know him, [if] you don’t, you don’t,” he said bluntly. “You have your own opinion. He doesn’t really care, but he’s going to go out there and play football.” It’s a glimpse into how elite athletes tune out distractions and stay grounded. And from one QB to another, it’s a powerful show of respect.