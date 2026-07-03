“Hold Your Standards”: Urban Meyer Issues Clear Ultimatum for Curt Cignetti Over Big Indiana Uncertainty

When Curt Cignetti arrived at Indiana, he had a witty response to a reporter’s question about his credentials: “Google me.” Few imagined Indiana would win 11 games in year one, then a national title in year two. But now that they have reached the pinnacle, the element of surprise is gone. Everyone is Googling Curt Cignetti and his team almost every day.

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Coaches are now dedicating entire offseasons to dissecting Cignetti’s schemes, and every opponent will now come out ready to play. Not only that, but the pressure to repeat last year’s success is also on. The fanbase now expects consistent wins. Indiana isn’t an underdog anymore. According to Urban Meyer, the 2026 season will be a real test for Cignetti.

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“Cignetti, how does he respond after a national championship?” Urban Meyer asked on his Triple Option podcast on July 1. “I remember those were tough years in my career, years after the national championship. Just because expectations, the players change, the coaches change, and the fan base, now they’re going to expect you to win. How’s he going to handle that?”

Indiana’s schedule is stacked this year after it navigates the initial non-conference slate. In October, the Hoosiers will face Michigan and Ohio State. In November, Washington and USC will come prepared to test Cignetti’s defense. That’s also a unit that had several major departures after the 2025 season. Standout CB D’Angelo Ponds, along with twice All-American LB Aiden Fisher, left for the NFL. That leaves holes not just in the defense but on the leadership front, too.

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“I would say just hold your standards, which I think he will,” Urban Meyer advised Cignetti for his 2026 season. “That’s the kind of guy he is. I expect your team to practice the same way because people change. Everybody’s getting agents. You just got to stay on everybody, including the coaching staff.”

Apart from the defensive departures, Cignetti also doesn’t have Fernando Mendoza this year. His efficiency and mobility contrast sharply with Josh Hoover’s profile. The QB threw 33 interceptions while playing for TCU over the last three seasons, and he posted negative rushing yards. However, before the 2025 season, Cignetti even saw Mendoza as a work-in-progress QB who improved with every practice in fall camp.

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Indiana won’t have its co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach, Chandler Whitmer, this year. He left to become Tampa Bay’s QB coach. Thankfully, Cignetti has managed to bring Tino Sunseri into the same role. He had previously coached Indiana in the 2024 season but later left for UCLA. Considering that he was pivotal in developing Kurtis Rourke, Josh Hoover can benefit a lot from his coaching.

As for player reinforcements, Indiana has added 17 portal players. That includes former Michigan State safety Nick Marsh and former Penn State CB A.J. Harris to replace De’Angelo Ponds. All that remains now is to gel them into the IU culture.