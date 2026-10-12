Holly Rowe Shows Emotions as ESPN Takes Her Back To Where She Had History With Steve Sarkisian

Sideline reporting during big college football games requires thick skin. ESPN reporter Holly Rowe knows this better than anyone. After facing weeks of intense online scrutiny following an awkward postgame exchange with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Rowe will be returning to the main stage this weekend, carrying both raw emotion and professional focus.

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ESPN College GameDay heads to Provo, Utah, this week, bringing Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and the rest of the crew back after 17 long years. It is a special homecoming location for both Holly Rowe and Steve Sarkisian, who spent formative years in Provo during their college days at BYU.

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Excited to see college football’s premier show heading back to Provo, Rowe, who’ll be on the sidelines for this weekend, let her true emotions show on social media. Posting “Amazing!!!!!!” on X. She expressed pure gratitude for returning to reporting in Utah, proving weeks of harsh online scrutiny had not broken her spirit.

But just over a week before that Utah announcement, another postgame moment had already put Rowe back under the internet’s spotlight. Covering Miami’s 41-13 win over Clemson on October 3, Rowe was interviewing Miami quarterback Darian Mensah and receiver Malachi Toney when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney unexpectedly stepped in to hug Toney mid-interview. Viewers immediately jumped on her live reaction.

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During the live broadcast, Swinney stepped in to greet his player. Rowe handled it naturally, remarking on air, “Oh, he is hugging Dabo, mid-interview.” While it was a harmless moment, social media users immediately linked her reaction to her past postgame controversy with Steve Sarkisian.

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Usually, sideline reporters let background moments pass so TV broadcasts stay smooth. By calling out Dabo Swinney on live camera, some viewers felt Rowe broke basic broadcast flow and acted unprofessionally, while others saw it as real, unscripted live television.

Online critics immediately linked Swinney’s crash to Rowe’s tense encounter with Steve Sarkisian because both incidents involved unscripted sideline interruptions. After the game, Rowe tried to ask Sarkisian about the Longhorns’ victory. The Texas coach responded by shouting, “Go Texas, fight. Let’s go Texas, fight. Hook ’em,” before walking away to celebrate with his players.

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Head coaches have mandatory postgame broadcast commitments with rights holders like ESPN. Walking off mid-question without answering is seen as dismissive, breaking standard media protocol and placing the reporter in an unfair live broadcast position.

The short clip quickly spread online. Things took another turn when an AI-generated video falsely showing Sarkisian slapping Rowe began circulating. What started as an awkward postgame exchange soon became a wider discussion about online reactions and the harm that fabricated videos can cause.

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AI-generated deepfakes targeting women in sports media are a growing danger. Fabricated videos distort facts, fuel online abuse, and directly threaten the credibility and physical safety of reporters doing their daily jobs on the field.

The controversy grew when Texas quarterback Arch Manning was asked about the fake video during a press conference. Manning said he had seen the edit and described it as “hilarious.” His response drew criticism from people who felt the clip was not something to joke about, given that it depicted violence against a reporter.

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“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video,” he wrote. “There is nothing funny about it. It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.”

He also apologized directly to Rowe, acknowledging that his words had hurt people and saying he would be more thoughtful going forward.

Rowe accepted the apology publicly through her Instagram story. “Thank you, Arch. I appreciate our conversation about this, which will remain private,” she wrote. “Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another.”

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Sarkisian also addressed his earlier interaction with Rowe. He apologized for his lack of patience, pointing to technical difficulties with ESPN during the game and his eagerness to celebrate with the Texas team.

After Rowe’s latest interview went viral, some fans brought up the Texas incident while criticizing her comment about Swinney and Toney. One user wrote, “I don’t blame Sark for leaving her mid-interview.” Others called for Rowe to stop covering college football or described her reporting style as annoying.

The reactions show how quickly a brief moment on a live broadcast can turn into a much bigger online conversation. In Rowe’s case, the earlier Texas controversy has become part of how some viewers are responding to her latest appearance.

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Rowe doesn’t get to pick which moments go viral. After the Sarkisian episode and the Manning apology, even a short comment on a live broadcast gets a second look. As she heads to Provo with College GameDay this weekend, Rowe moves forward with proven resilience, turning past broadcast storms into emotional strength on college football’s biggest stage.