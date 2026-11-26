Fans usually expect loud, over-the-top energy whenever Pat McAfee steps in front of the camera, not quiet emotion. Taking on a serious acting role to honor real-life heroes brought out a completely different side of the former NFL Pro Bowl punter as he makes his big-screen acting debut.

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The emotional moment unfolded on Instagram after Netflix Sports shared a clip showing McAfee in character as a drill instructor. Seeing the footage in action prompted the analyst to jump into the comments, writing:

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“An honor of a lifetime. Shoutout to all the bad***** who have served/are serving in the Marine Corps and to all who have signed a line saying they’ll protect our country if it needs to happen. On this glorious Thanksgiving, we say THANK YOU.”

In his big-screen acting debut in Netflix’s The Mosquito Bowl, McAfee plays a World War II-era Marine drill instructor tasked with breaking former college gridiron stars out of their civilian habits.

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In the scene, McAfee wears the classic campaign hat and uniform as he confronts the recruits in formation, telling them they have only survived life so far through relationships with their “brothers, sisters, coaches, your mommies, and your daddies” before declaring, “They have failed you! I am here to fix you!”

From there, he launches into an intense recitation of the official Marine Corps Rifle Creed, a real-life doctrine written in 1942 that every Marine recruit still memorizes today. Impaling a football on the end of his rifle’s bayonet, McAfee barks the famous line, “My rifle is useless without me. Without my rifle, I am useless.”

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While McAfee is best known for bringing humor and high-volume enthusiasm to the Pat McAfee Show and ESPN’s College GameDay, he treated his first feature film role very seriously.

Before filming in Queensland, Australia, McAfee parked his bus at Marine Corps Depot Parris Island in South Carolina, and spent five days living alongside real drill instructors and recruits to study their discipline and culture firsthand. He even sought out war-movie acting advice from Tom Cruise and brought a real-life Marine drill instructor friend onto the film set to make sure every command felt authentic.

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Beyond McAfee’s acting debut, the film also tapped several current NFL stars to help bring the story to life, including San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey training the cast for the gridiron sequences and Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby joining promotional features celebrating the bond between football and military service.

When Netflix Sports shared a preview clip of McAfee’s drill instructor scenes online, the reactions were largely divided. Social media split between fans praising his intensity and critics mocking his delivery, complaining that he is already overexposed across sports media.

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Film reviewers were similarly mixed, with the News-Herald film critic Mark Meszoros enjoying the appearance as a “fun bit of stunt casting,” whereas Next Best Picture founder and editor-in-chief Matt Neglia called McAfee “a distracting presence,” meant to draw in football and wrestling fans.

Meanwhile, director Peter Berg strongly defended the performance, praising McAfee’s humility, thorough preparation, and natural fit for the role.

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Adapted from Buzz Bissinger’s 2022 non-fiction book, the film stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis as four real-life college football All-Americans who enlisted after Pearl Harbor and played a legendary game on Guadalcanal before deploying to Okinawa.

To shoot his scenes, McAfee shut down The Pat McAfee Show for three weeks. The movie also caps off a busy fall of scripted acting for him, following his television debut as Detective Wozniak on Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

Reflecting on how seriously Pat McAfee took his work, Berg noted that the former punter even sought pointers from Bradley Cooper alongside Cruise, saying, “Sometimes I felt like I was directing him, Bradley Cooper, and Tom Cruise, which would’ve been a challenge. But he was asking a lot of questions, and I respect him for it. I think he really cares.”