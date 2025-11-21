“Hot Mom”: Coach Prime’s Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Sends Message After Flexing New Apparel

Deion Sanders’ ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is no stranger to serving iconic looks. After sporting a custom ’12’ Shedeur fit during his first pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers, she is back to turning heads once again. This time, it’s an inventive and technologically advanced winter fit.

On Thursday, Pilar Sanders shared a video from a previous matchup she had attended, sharing her winter drip. Wearing a black puffer jacket, beanie, and gloves in the freezing temperature, she appears comfortable in her heated jacket, taking advantage of the built-in warming features. “So, I am not just a regular mom. I’m a Hot Mom 🔥” she captions the video.

It’s not always about chic and comfortable outfits; Pilar uses her fashion choices to make statements, irrespective of the criticism. After showing up in a fitted crop top during Shedeur’s matchup, some fans started tagging her fashion picks, stating they were embarrassing. However, Sanders knows how to block the outside noise, as she hit back at the critics with her bold outfit during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

This time, instead of Shedeur’s jersey number pasted on her tee, it read No. 21, a shoutout to the then-safety Shilo, who had signed a free agent contract with the Bucs. He had been pretty close to making it to the 53-man roster, following his overall pre-season performance, while his mom was cheering for him, “MY SON BRANGIN THAT PRESSAHH GO.” But a punch to Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during the final pre-season game proved too costly.

He received an ejection and a fine of $4,669 for a personal foul. Following the controversy, Pilar quickly took to social media, commenting on the developments that had derailed her son’s NFL career before it even began. “It’s all comedy at this point,” she wrote.

So far, Shilo has not signed with any NFL program yet. Deion Sanders hinted that Shilo might explore modeling and acting. Well, he has already performed in a modeling show in Paris and starred as a young Deion Sanders in an episode of BMF; he has considerable experience in the entertainment industry. Regardless, it’s not smooth sailing.

Presently, Shilo is facing a financial crunch. A $11 million debt, stemming from a court case alleging that he assaulted a former school security guard. Getting knee-deep in further trouble, it is alleged that he has not paid the legal fees, amounting to $164,000, owed to his legal representatives.

Shilo Sanders is facing a challenging time ahead. However, there is a silver lining: Shedeur is making it big in the NFL.

Pilar Sanders reacts to “QB1” Shedeur Sanders

Following QB1 Dillon Gabriel’s concussion during week 11, Shedeur Sanders earned the starting quarterback moniker, and an emotional Pilar couldn’t stop beaming. She reposted the announcement post on her Instagram story, with Kanye West’s song ‘Glow’ in the background, expressing her delight.

Over the last few months, the Sanders family has gone through a challenging phase. With Deion Sanders’ cancer battle, and Shilo and Shedeur’s NFL snub, the family was going through a challenging phase. For Shedeur, it was more heartbreaking, as he was a projected first-round NFL pick who saw a significant drop in his draft status, going undrafted until the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns finally picked him, but placed him fourth on the depth chart.

With the trades of Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Dillon confidently stepped up from his position as third on the depth chart to take on the role of starting quarterback. But with Dillon’s injury, Shedeur upgraded his status to QB1.

Sunday marks an exciting day for the Sanders family, for rookie Shedeur Sanders is making his QB1 debut against the Las Vegas Raiders.