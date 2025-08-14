Hours After Ditching Seminoles, SEC Program Emerges as Reason DL Recruit Walked Back Commitment

If you follow recruiting long enough, you know it can be full of twists, but even then, this one’s a head‑turner. James “Tank” Carrington, the three-star defensive lineman out of Crean Lutheran (Calif.), looked like he was locked in with Florida State just a few short weeks ago. We’re talking about a top‑50 defensive lineman nationally, standing 6‑foot‑2, 240 pounds, with the kind of explosiveness coaches dream about. Back in mid‑June, he even told everyone, “I’m done with my recruitment process. I’m 100% locked in.” That sounded pretty final, right?

Well, not so fast, my friend. On Thursday, Carrington hopped on social media and flipped the script, literally. His post read, “Want to Thank Florida State and The Awesome Coaching Staff For Giving me The Opportunity. I’ve Decided to Decommit From FSU. Much Respect to Everyone There Who Believed in me Throughout my Journey. #GodsPlan.” And just like that, the recruitment door swung wide open again.

So now the question is, where’s Tank heading next? From what experts are suggesting, Oklahoma has wasted no time sliding into the pole position. The Sooners already have the No. 21‑ranked 2026 recruiting class and just locked up four‑star pass rusher Jake Kreul. You can see the vision; adding Kreul and Carrington would give that defensive front a nasty one‑two punch in the trenches. And if that’s not enough, OU is also chasing Virginia product T‑Ron Richardson, another elite D‑line talent.

Texas A&M’s name has popped up in the mix, but the buzz feels way stronger around Norman right now. Brent Venables’ staff is known for building aggressive, disruptive defenses, and Carrington’s quick first step and frame fit that mold perfectly. Imagine a defensive front with both him and Richardson coming off the edge in a couple of years. Big 12 quarterbacks wouldn’t be sleeping much.

For Florida State fans, this one stings, and there’s no way around it. Losing a talent like Carrington after feeling like he was locked in is a gut punch. But that’s the world of recruiting; it’s never truly over until the ink’s on the paper. As for Tank, he’s holding the cards now, and whichever program gets him will be landing a player who could become a difference-maker up front. The next few weeks are going to be very interesting.

Why James “Tank” Carrington’s exit won’t keep FSU up at night

Look, losing a commit is never fun, but James “Tank” Carrington leaving the fold isn’t exactly a program‑shaking blow for Florida State. On paper, sure, he’s a solid prospect: 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, long arms, and plenty of experience against good competition. But if you talk to people who’ve followed his career, the consensus is pretty clear: physically, he might already be close to maxing out. He’s a good player, just not the type who was expected to transform the Seminoles’ defense from day one.

Carrington’s prep career has been a bit of a tour. St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Rabun Gap in Georgia, Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, and now Crean Lutheran in California. He’s produced everywhere he’s been, but scouts have wondered if his frame and athletic burst have already peaked. That’s why, inside the program, the expectation was that he’d come in as a rotational guy, not a guaranteed starter. Yes, his long arms and run‑stopping ability fit some of FSU’s packages, but he wasn’t projected to be that game‑wrecking force you build a defense around.

And here’s the other thing: Florida State’s defensive line board is loaded. They still have four‑star Earnest Rankins, a top‑tier recruit who looks every bit the part of a future star, plus high‑upside guys like Tico Crittendon. Crittendon could be one of the sneaky steals of the class, as his size and athleticism give the staff flexibility to use him. So, while Carrington’s 180‑degree turn makes for a juicy recruiting headline, the truth is that the Seminoles are going to be just fine without him.