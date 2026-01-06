Houston Cougars Land Unique Transfer Portal Perk Hot Off Record-Breaking Texas Bowl

Willie Fritz’s Houston Cougars ended their season on a high note, winning the second Texas Bowl after beating LSU. Now, the head coach has shifted to the transfer portal business. As the Cougars prepare their roster for 2026, their latest target appears to be a three-star linebacker with ties to Houston, who could give them an edge over other schools.

According to ESPN’s Max Olson, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer is the player Willie Fritz is looking to bring in. He has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. He spent the past three seasons with the Seminoles and has totaled 87 tackles, seven for loss, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery in 34 games. This past season, Cryer played 12 games, started eight, and finished the season with 43 tackles, five for loss, and one sack. He finished eighth on the FSU defense in snaps.

Justin is the brother of LJ Cryer, who played basketball for the Houston Cougars from 2023 to 2025. Moments after Justin’s portal entry announcement, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle highlighted his Cougars’ connection, hinting that Willie Fritz’s Houston is the team to watch out for in the portal. The Cougars are in a prime position to grab Cryer from the portal due to their breakout success in 2025. This gives them an edge and a powerful sales pitch that they can chase and actually win, big-time titles.

Meanwhile, Justin Cryer played for Royal High School in Brookshire, Texas, where he was a two-time team captain and made 75 tackles, 17 for loss, with 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass breakups during his senior season. He was named to the first-team all-district during his junior season. His incredible high school stats earned him a three-star grade, making him the 125th linebacker in the country.

He received offers from 20 top schools across the country and was initially committed to the Northwestern Wildcats. However, he flipped his commitment to enter the portal to join FSU. However, after three seasons, following Mike Norvell’s move to promote Ernie Sims as the linebackers coach to replace John Papuchi brought him to the portal. Justin could be a great addition to Houston for their 2026 roster, and the second-biggest win for Willie Fritz this offseason after the Texas Bowl success.

Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars’ 2025 season of milestones

Head coach Willie Fritz capped off a 10-3 turnaround campaign for Houston, defeating the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl by 38-35. It is the best season for Houston in the Big 12 conference and the best since the 2021 season under Dana Holgorsen. The Cougars reached the milestone in fashion, recording the double-digit win in front of the home crowd, just down the road from the campus of the University of Houston. Saturday’s Kinder Texas Bowl game recorded an attendance of 63,867 at NRG Stadium, which is by far the highest out of any non-CFP bowl game this season.

This is approximately 20% more than the previous year’s game last season (59,940), which was played between LSU & Baylor. It’s a big win for Willie Fritz, and the program believed that it could be “the most impactful bowl game” and wanted to take advantage of it for future success. “We want to take advantage of this, get our team better, and compete against a really, really good program,” said Fritz. “A Texas Bowl win would serve as a springboard to next season while also offering a shot at a 10-win season.”

With that being said, the Cougars are already winning the transfer portal, as they have already landed four commitments to their 2026 roster on the offensive side, all being three-star graded. Landing one of the defensive sides with Justin Cryer could strengthen both sides of the line.