“How About That Transcript?”: Jordon Hudson Finds New Reason to Attack CBS After Bill Belichick’s Accusations

Since Bari Weiss took charge, CBS has seen departures. The latest follows her hire of Nick Bilton as 60 Minutes’ new Executive Producer. As the news about staff changes in the iconic CBS show got out, Jordon Hudson took the opportunity to criticize the network again.

Journalist Dylan Byers reported on X that 60 Minutes executive editor Draggan Mihailovich and correspondent Cecilia Vega were fired; Hudson reposted the news with caption, “Sooo…. How about that transcript? @CBS.”

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The two CBS correspondents were let go after Weiss replaced executive producer Tanya Simon with former tech journalist Nick Bilton. Simon had been in the position for less than a year after she took over from Bill Owens.

It is unclear whether either Vega or Mihalivich was involved in the CBS interview that has become a reason behind Hudson and Bill Belichick’s long-standing beef with the network. It started back in April 2025, when Tony Dokoupil interviewed UNC football head coach Bill Belichick.

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Belichick appeared on CBS News Sunday Morning in April 2025 for the promotion of his book, “The Art of Winning.” The interview, which was supposed to be simple, quickly turned into a fiasco. The footage of the interview where Hudson supposedly cut Tony Dokoupil off when he asked about Belichick’s first meeting with her went viral. Hudson said, “We’re not talking about this.” According to her, it was about the book, not about getting dirt on the couple.

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Dokoupil even claimed that she had been a “constant presence” in the interview via a voiceover in the clip. While Jordon has not sat quietly on this, UNC HC has also been vocal and has sided with his girlfriend from the beginning. Belichick has maintained that Hudson was not trying to conceal their relationship or control the interview for personal reasons.

According to him, she simply stepped in to keep the conversation within the scope that they had agreed upon before filming began. He even stated that the interview was supposed to focus on his book, but the conversation took a different turn. Bill also criticized the network, saying it had “selectively edited” the clip to “suggest a false narrative.”

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CBS also stepped in, clearing its name amid the controversy with a simple response: there was no prior agreement for a “a wide-ranging interview” with “no preconditions or limitations to this conversation.”

It’s not the first time Hudson and Belichick have asked for transcripts

The couple has always been in the limelight because of their 50-year age gap and has gotten used to people calling them out for it. However, the CBS interview struck a different nerve, prompting people to accuse Hudson of controlling Bill Belichick’s professional and personal life after a clip went viral. Over the last few months, Hudson and Belichick have repeatedly asked CBS to release the full footage and transcript of the interview.

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“Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage. Holding it to you,” Hudson wrote earlier this year. She also reposted a clip of Belichick and Fox News’ Sean Hannity discussing the CBS fallout, where the coach claimed CBS declined to share the footage.

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“As we’ve seen recently, there’s been more editing problems, and they go back to a couple years, multiple examples of editing and interview process and all that,” Belichick said of his CBS interview.

“You know, I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively. I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me. They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is,” Belichick said.

As of now, CBS has not released the raw footage or the interview transcript.