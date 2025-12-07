How Alabama Can Miss Playoffs After Kalen DeBoer Gets Humbled in SEC Championship Game

After Saturday’s SEC championship, Alabama might be staring down a path few saw coming, one that could finally free the committee from one of the CFP’s stickiest controversies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Georgia steamrolled the Crimson Tide 28-7 in a masterclass of dominance, leaving Alabama’s playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Although the CFP chatter has been dominated by Notre Dame sneaking ahead of Miami despite matching 10-2 records. But Alabama’s stumble gives the committee a chance to make a bold move, and it might just cost the Tide a spot in the playoffs.

Imago Landing Elijah Haven would add depth to HC Kalen DeBoer’s 2027 Alabama team.

Alabama could make history as the first three-loss team in the CFP era. On paper, that’s not automatically a dealbreaker. But one of those losses, a 31-17 blowout at FSU in Week 1, was nothing short of embarrassing. Yet, FSU’s only other wins this season came against East Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Kent State, and Wake Forest. That doesn’t exactly scream elite competition, while the Tide’s finish didn’t help either.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the final four games, they fell at home to Oklahoma 23-21, scraped by Eastern Illinois, barely beat Auburn 27-20, and then got steamrolled by Georgia. Now the committee faces a tough question: when teams don’t have a clear resume, who is best equipped to make a deep playoff run?

Alabama may have the record, but do they have the credentials to compete?