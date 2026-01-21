How Did Trinidad Chambliss Get Another Year of Eligibility? CBS Reports He’s Nearly Won His NCAA Case

Trinidad Chambliss has a brand new 2026 contract with Ole Miss set in place. However, his career still stands in limbo because the NCAA is denying him a waiver to play the upcoming season. However, there is a chance the sensational QB catches a break at this troubled time.

Chambliss didn’t take long to retaliate against the NCAA after the denial. A week later, the QB filed a lawsuit against the organization, seeking a permanent and temporary injunction to play in the 2026 season.

CBS Sports reported on January 21 that he might get that injunction “eventually.”

The Ole Miss QB’s case argues that he played only three major seasons in college football (two at Ferris State and one at Ole Miss), which should allow him the right to play for one more year. The point of disagreement between Chambliss’ team and the NCAA is the 2022 season he spent as a Bulldog.

The QB was diagnosed with chronic tonsillitis and had to undergo surgery to remove his tonsils. According to Chambliss, he also suffered from respiratory issues. Chambliss only played two games that year.

The NCAA, however, mentions that the QB couldn’t provide the required medical evidence/documentation to support his claim.

It didn’t grant Chambliss the waiver because it wasn’t clear that he was dealing with an “[incapacitation] injury or illness.”

The NCAA, thereby, counts the 2022 season among his years of eligibility. The institution even alleges that Chambliss lied about his medical grounds.

The NCAA took into account a doctor’s note that confirmed the QB was “doing very well” after receiving treatment for his issues. Plus, Ferris State told the body that “developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances” were behind Chambliss missing the 2022 season.

CBS Sports also mentioned that Chambliss and his legal team filed the case in Mississippi. This will generate instant support for the QB, which is something Ole Miss is counting on.

The judge, Robert Whitwell, is a former football quarterback himself. Chambliss is a relevant figure in Mississippi sports, something that can help the QB’s case.

“There’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing.”

Mississippi football fans want nothing more than to see Chambliss return in team colors. They watched him grow into the star he is today after going under the radar at the time of his recruitment. Chambliss is a big reason why Ole Miss was able to go the distance it did in the 2025 season. What he did last year and what he can do next year seems to be something the QB’s team is capitalizing on.

However, Ole Miss will have to fight hard to make it happen, as it lost another player to the portal in light of the uncertainty about Trinidad Chambliss’ future.

Ole Miss should work on getting Cayden Lee back from the portal

Getting Chambliss the waiver is all Ole Miss can think about right now, including the players. The uncertainty in the QB’s Rebel career even forced WR Cayden Lee to enter the portal.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt XZaenitz, he did so to “give himself options for if the waiver isn’t granted.”

Ole Miss lost the unsung hero who helped Chambliss become the star he is today. Lee is an important presence in the Ole Miss receiver corps, who has veteran experience and also has the potential to hold down the fort as a starter.

Lee had become one of the QB’s most favorite targets, and was expected to take on an even bigger role.

Now, with the good news about Chambliss’ 2026 return, maybe the WR can also think of coming back to Oxford to join his quarterback. But in the meantime, Lane Kiffin, Lee’s former head coach, has made a push to recruit him at LSU.

If Cayden Lee and Trinidad Chambliss carry the ‘Rebel’ tag by the time this mess clears out, Ole Miss looks comfortable enough to create a repeat of the 2025 season this year. Fans and the QB only have to bide away the time they now have in their hands, as they hope for a positive update from the court.