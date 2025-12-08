brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

How Long Can Marcel Reed Play at Texas A&M? QB’s Eligibility Status After Return Announcement

ByAman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:41 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

How Long Can Marcel Reed Play at Texas A&M? QB’s Eligibility Status After Return Announcement

ByAman Joe

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:41 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With the playoff bracket set, Mike Elko will aim to lead his 11-1 team to a national championship, and he will rely heavily on Marcel Reed to push past Miami in the first round. But that’s not it. There is more good news in store for the Aggies. The QB1 just confirmed that he is returning for another season next year.  How long can he continue playing at A&M, and how many years of NCAA eligibility does he still have remaining?

“I’m coming back,” Reed told Robert Griffin III on the latter’s podcast. “I thought that this was the best place to be. I didn’t think there was any reason to leave Texas A&M. I have the job, and it’s mine to lose. But like, there’s no reason for me to leave.”

With this commitment, Marcel Reed has two more years of NCAA eligibility remaining, meaning he can play for Texas A&M through the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved