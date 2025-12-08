How Long Can Marcel Reed Play at Texas A&M? QB’s Eligibility Status After Return Announcement

With the playoff bracket set, Mike Elko will aim to lead his 11-1 team to a national championship, and he will rely heavily on Marcel Reed to push past Miami in the first round. But that’s not it. There is more good news in store for the Aggies. The QB1 just confirmed that he is returning for another season next year. How long can he continue playing at A&M, and how many years of NCAA eligibility does he still have remaining?

“I’m coming back,” Reed told Robert Griffin III on the latter’s podcast. “I thought that this was the best place to be. I didn’t think there was any reason to leave Texas A&M. I have the job, and it’s mine to lose. But like, there’s no reason for me to leave.”

With this commitment, Marcel Reed has two more years of NCAA eligibility remaining, meaning he can play for Texas A&M through the 2027 season.